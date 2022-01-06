PR Council Announces 2022 Officers and New Board Members

Top (L to R): Kass Sells (WE Communications), Maryellen Royle (Evoke KYNE), Brandon Wilson (Wilbron). Bottom (L to R): Andy Pray (Praytell), Julie Colehour (C+C), James Wright (Red Havas, Havas PR Global Collective)

Leading Public Relations Industry Trade Association Announces New Directors and Members

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.J. Carter, Global Chief Operating Officer and President, Americas, FleishmanHillard (San Francisco), has been elected Chair of the PR Council (PRC) Board of Directors. In this role, he will lead the efforts of the Board and provide strategic counsel to the PRC staff to help Members continue to build the world’s most successful agencies. Carter previously served as Vice Chair and prior to that served one year as a Director on the Board.

“The ascendancy of our discipline during these challenging times has fueled our Member agencies to add new products and services and deliver strong year-over-year growth,” Carter said. “To accommodate this growth, attracting and retaining diverse and high performing talent has never been more critical.”

He added, “The PRC’s 2022 plans include innovative campaigns to attract exciting talent to our agencies, but we will also capitalize on the industry tailwinds to make our firms places where talent choose to build satisfying and purposeful careers.”

Continuing in his role as Treasurer, Mike Santoro, CEO, Walker Sands (Chicago), is responsible for overseeing the finances of the not-for-profit association, including the annual budget, audit, and investment accounts.

Also joining the Executive Committee are Ellen Ryan Mardiks, Global Chairman, Golin (Chicago), as Vice Chair, and Teneshia Jackson Warner, CEO, EGAMI Group (New York), as Secretary. Kim Sample, PRC President, is also a Member of the Executive Committee.

Julie Colehour, Co-Founder, C+C (Seattle); Andy Pray, Founder, Praytell (New York); Maryellen Royle, Group COO, Communications, Evoke KYNE (Philadelphia); Kass Sells, Global COO and President, International, WE Communications (Seattle); Brandon Wilson, President & CEO, Wilbron (Birmingham); and James Wright, Global CEO, Red Havas and Global Chairman, Havas PR Global Collective (New York) have been elected to join the Board as Directors. PRC Board Members, who serve three-year terms, represent diverse regions of the country, areas of expertise and agency sizes.

Colehour, Pray, Royle, Sells, Wilson and Wright join 11 directors continuing their terms: Rebecca Honeyman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SourceCode Communications (New York); Dave Imre, CEO, imre (Baltimore); Michael Kempner, Founder & CEO, MikeWorldWide (New York); Diana Littman, CEO, MSL U.S. (New York); Josh Rosenberg, Co-founder & CEO, Day One Agency (New York); Trisch Smith, Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Edelman (Washington, DC) and Michelle Flowers Welch, Chairman and CEO, Flowers Communications Group (Chicago). Carter, Ryan Mardiks, Santoro, and Warner also serve as Board Members.

“Our new officers and directors will join an energized and focused group that ensures that we deliver incredible value to all of our Members,” said Kim Sample, President, PR Council. “2021 has been a strong year for our Member agencies and we are well-positioned to help them be even more successful in 2022."

About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with public relations offerings. PR Council Member agencies – 130+ of the country’s premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms – operate in the most sophisticated public relations market in the world, set the standard for excellence and share a common desire to build the world’s most successful agencies.