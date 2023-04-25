Bruce McDermott to join UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund as Advisory Board Member

Bruce McDermott - Una Terra VC Fund - Advisory Board Member

Adding further impacting financing experience and North American presence

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective immediately, Bruce McDermott will be Advisory Board Member at UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund. UnaTerra is very excited about this appointment and looks forward to this collaboration with Bruce.

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Director of UnaTerra said: "I am delighted that Bruce is joining our Advisory Board. He brings a wealth of expertise in impact financing, wealth management, equity research and institutional sales, as well as private equity, real estate, and venture capital, with a solid track record of origination, structuring, syndication, and distribution of exempt direct private placements to foundations, endowments and ultra-high net worth individuals dedicated to the sustainability agenda, which will be invaluable to our impact commitment. He is a trustworthy senior advisor, committed to improve our world, willing to engage in what he believes in and bring his long-standing clients along, with his enthusiasm and composed demeanor.”

Bruce McDermott said: “I am proud to join an outstanding organization like UnaTerra, which has been selected by the WEF as “Innovative Fund for Our Future” and is part of “Impact Asset IA50” among top impact venture and growth impact fund managers. I am confident North American investors will be as excited as I am to invest in this incredible team of senior professionals, dedicated to making a difference for our natural environment, our society, and our future generations”.

Many thanks to Bruce for his demonstrated support and for his environmental and social leadership. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful long-term collaboration in the years to come.

Bruce McDermott is Founder and CEO of Melides Capital, a private LLC which provides corporate advisory services and capital strategies to private corporations, foundations and UHNW investors. He is also Board Member of multiple private corporations in the USA.

Bruce is a former Managing Director of Deutsche Bank Securities and a Board Director of Deutsche Bank Trust Company, N.A. He spent most of his career at Deutsche Bank and predecessor companies Bankers Trust Company and Alex. Brown & Sons where he served in numerous senior roles. He began in equity institutional sales in 1981 covering money managers, hedge funds, pensions and professional investors representing venture backed, growth equities and IPOs. Upon the merger of Alex. Brown & Sons and Bankers Trust Company in 1997, he served in Equity Capital Markets, assisting investment bankers to represent equity solutions to corporate clients and private equity sponsors, focusing on Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, Transports and Real Estate sectors. He also participated in key equity presentations to major private equity sponsors, including Blackstone, Hicks Muse; KKR, Odyssey Partners and Apollo in the formative stages of sponsor-led buyouts of major companies.

Bruce joined Equity Research of BT Alex. Brown as Associate Director, responsible for oversight of the Consumer, Industrial, Financial, Real Estate and Transportation analysts. He successfully recruited Institutional Investor all-star analysts in Consumer non-durables, Insurance and Retailing. He assisted in the migration of equity research into a globally coordinated, highly regarded thought leader.

After many years on the Institutional “sell side” of a top tier Wall Street bank, McDermott moved to head product management and solutions for the Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in the Americas. Leading a team of over one hundred capital markets professionals in traditional and alternative asset classes, PWM America’s crafted a top tier investment platform for ultra-high net worth families and individuals.

Since 2006, Bruce has specialized in the origination, structuring, syndication, and distribution of exempt direct private placements to UHNW families, endowments, and foundations. Having originated over seventy equity deals and raising over $10B in total capital for companies and asset acquirers. With noteworthy deals for the sale of Lanai, Hawaii, a raise of over $150M equity for a startup consolidator of boat marinas and the seed capital for an FDIC assisted transaction bank, which became the fourth largest commercial bank within Florida. In the process gaining familiarity with hundreds of private investors.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Monmouth University, and a Certificate from Cornell University in Alternative Asset Management and Real Estate. He is licensed with Series 7, 9, 10, 24, 63 & 65 registrations from FINRA and is based in New York.

UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund is a €200M+ Series A-C venture capital impact fund domiciled in Luxembourg and headquartered in Zurich, focused on accelerating European scale-ups that are fostering innovative solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss, and targeting the removal from the environment of 2 Gt of CO2e and 1 Mt of plastic waste by 2030, so far resulted in over 4X gross MOIC.

UnaTerra received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is an ¬“Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager”. UnaTerra is an active member of UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capital Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klosters Forum (KF).

UnaTerra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund according to European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-based Targets and a B-Corp (Pending) organization, as well as committed to over 1% philanthropic investment for the Planet. Finally, UnaTerra is part of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

The UnaTerra Advisory Board allows its Senior Management Team to test in advance their strategic thinking and access early expertise and networking opportunities not readily available via other means. This includes gaining insights to address funding, investments, and portfolio management business challenges and explore new partnerships and investment opportunities.