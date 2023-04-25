Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,051 in the last 365 days.

Govenor Katie Hobbs Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program

This was originally sent out on April 24, 2023.

PHOENIX- Today, alongside Governor Durazo, Governor Hobbs announced a first-of-its-kind Cross-Border Electric Trucking Pilot Program that will build businesses, create jobs, and help preserve Arizona’s natural resources and climate. This program will help ensure Arizona is leading the world into the green economy future.

“Mexico is the strongest link in Arizona’s supply chain, and as Arizona’s economy continues to grow, it’s important that we come together to create a sustainable future for everyone,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We have a strong partner in Sonora and Governor Durazo, and I’m excited for this project to hit the ground running. As countries around the world look for ways to promote a sustainable economy, this program ensures they’ll be looking to Arizona.”

Thousands of trucks come through the Arizona border every single day carrying tons of everyday goods for people across the country. These trucks are typically diesel powered. This program will start the process of introducing electric vehicles into the larger international supply chain.

The project is entering a pilot phase with $350,000 earmarked for deployment by NADBank. Additionally, a $1.5 million grant application is being prepared by Nogales Port Authority, who will be the fiduciary on the project. ADOT will support as the project manager and will seek other grant opportunities, with no state funds contributing to the project at this time.

 

You just read:

Govenor Katie Hobbs Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more