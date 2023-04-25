Govenor Katie Hobbs Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program

This was originally sent out on April 24, 2023.

PHOENIX- Today, alongside Governor Durazo, Governor Hobbs announced a first-of-its-kind Cross-Border Electric Trucking Pilot Program that will build businesses, create jobs, and help preserve Arizona’s natural resources and climate. This program will help ensure Arizona is leading the world into the green economy future.

“Mexico is the strongest link in Arizona’s supply chain, and as Arizona’s economy continues to grow, it’s important that we come together to create a sustainable future for everyone,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We have a strong partner in Sonora and Governor Durazo, and I’m excited for this project to hit the ground running. As countries around the world look for ways to promote a sustainable economy, this program ensures they’ll be looking to Arizona.”

Thousands of trucks come through the Arizona border every single day carrying tons of everyday goods for people across the country. These trucks are typically diesel powered. This program will start the process of introducing electric vehicles into the larger international supply chain.

The project is entering a pilot phase with $350,000 earmarked for deployment by NADBank. Additionally, a $1.5 million grant application is being prepared by Nogales Port Authority, who will be the fiduciary on the project. ADOT will support as the project manager and will seek other grant opportunities, with no state funds contributing to the project at this time.