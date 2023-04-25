InventHelp Inventor Develops Glove Positioning Device (CTK-2929)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own and operate a restaurant, and based on my observation during the day-to-day operations. I saw my employees putting on their gloves the old-fashioned way and thought it would be helpful to get a pair of gloves on in a second without touching it before they prepared the order/food," said an inventor from Cutler Bay, FL "so I invented TOUCHLESS GLOVES ON. I think such an invention could be used in a lot of other institutions where proper health and safety hygiene practices are instituted like hospitals, nursing homes, beauty salons, and of course restaurants."

The TOUCHLESS GLOVES ON is a device that will position gloves upon hands in seconds without touching them. Providing the user enhanced safety as well as peace of mind. This new device will also help to decrease the transmission of germs in the public spaces that serve the community. This is an appealing device meant to be used by restaurant workers, medical professionals, beauticians, and even the general public.

The original design was submitted to the sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CTK-2929, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

