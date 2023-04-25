Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,097 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Fan control (CLR-185)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " I didn't like not having easy access control over where the air from a fan is blowing," said an inventor from Justice, IL," so I invented FACING YOU. By using Bluetooth and face recognition my design fulfills the need for a person detection, rotational motion sensor and automated control system for electric cooling and heating fans and other fan-related appliances. You can operate this system from your phone and easily control the direction of air flow."

The patent-pending FACING YOU offers a practical way to incorporate such smart operating features into such home appliance fans, portable heaters, and motor vehicle air vent systems. This invention provides a wireless Bluetooth link feature for control of the fan appliance via a mobile software application. It could be used with common box fans, pedestal fans, ceiling fans, etc. or other appliances having air cooling, heating, or air quality management features. Even those installed in motor vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago, IL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CLR-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-design-for-fan-control-clr-185-301804133.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Fan control (CLR-185)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more