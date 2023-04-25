Eagle Venture Fund Invests in Profit Inc Holdings, a Fintech That Helps Businesses Dramatically Improve Their Profitability

Eagle Venture Fund is pleased to announce its recent investment in Profit Inc Holdings, a software startup focused on improving the profitability of small-to-medium sized businesses. Profit Inc's proprietary software enables management teams to monitor their business health with an in-depth profitability analysis, branded as a Pi.QSM Analysis.

Profit Inc's proprietary software enables management teams to monitor their business health with an in-depth profitability analysis, branded as a Pi.Q Analysis.

The Problem

Profit Inc has performed hundreds of Pi.Q Analyses for companies ranging from $1m to $1b+ in revenue across numerous industries and business models and discovered that an average of 40% of any company's customers are unprofitable once all expenses have been properly allocated.

"The Pi.Q Analysis was extremely beneficial as it uncovered some indirect expenses on a few of our core product lines that helped us to make changes and become more profitable."

--- Jay Madden, CEO Castaic Fishing

The Solution

The Pi.Q Analysis uses sophisticated, highly-automated allocation methodologies to produce insightful analytics, including the net profitability of each offering, each customer, and each sales person or business division/department. The software also recommends specific improvement actions and measures the impact of those improvements over time.

"My inspiration for Profit Inc goes all the way back to my cost accounting class at Harvard Business School that was taught by Professor Robert. S. Kaplan, who co-developed both activity-based costing and the Balanced Scorecard. I used that same methodology to produce a detailed profitability analysis for my first Fortune 500 client engagement while at the Boston Consulting Group and it rocked their world, resulting in massive gains in profitability and value. I've been refining the analysis ever since for clients and portfolio companies and the timing was right to launch a company focused on scaling the solution we perfected to serve a much broader market."

- Wade Myers, co-founder and Chairman, Profit Inc Holdings

Profit Inc partners with a network of consulting and advisory firms that license the firm's software to work with their clients to dramatically improve profitability.

Partner advisory firms include growth, profit improvement, and exit planning consultants, as well as M&A advisors and private equity firms.

"Profit Inc.'s Pi.Q Analysis gave us the path to significantly improve the enterprise value of my client's company and bring the company to market a year earlier."

- Steve Conwell, CEO Final Ascent

"As an M&A advisor, we have experienced such tremendous impact by partnering with Profit Inc. that we now lead with their Pi.Q Analysis as a starting point to understand our clients' businesses."

- Art Goodwin, CEO Innovation TVA

About Eagle Venture Fund

Eagle Venture Fund invests in audacious entrepreneurs that launch and scale companies that move the world forward through a venture builder model and access to Eagle's world-class pool of resources. The Eagle ecosystem includes several venture funds, multiple venture studios and labs, founder education curriculum, and an impact foundation. Eagle seeks significant returns and significant impact by investing in startups in the U.S. and Western Europe with offices in Dallas and Zurich. To find out more about Eagle Venture Fund, visit https://www.eagleventurefund.com.

About Profit Inc

Profit Inc Holdings is a SaaS-based fintech app that delivers insightful and actionable analysis to clearly reveal the profitability of each customer and offering, enabling management teams to confidently take action to dramatically improve overall profitability and business value. To find out more about Profit Inc, visit http://www.profitinc.com.

