Four Leaf Properties Earns 2023 Manufactured Housing Institute Top Award for Summerhill Village Community Redevelopment

Award for Summerhill Village in Mount Pleasant Michigan

Excellence in Manufactured Housing Award

Summerhill Village Clubhouse in Mt. Pleasant Michigan

Award win showcases Summerhill Village in Mt. Pleasant Michigan as one of the best communities in the nation

We are proud of Summerhill Village and appreciate the honor as a top community in the nation. The MHI award is given for work that propels the industry forward, re-visioning, redeveloping or building”
— Michael Callaghan
MOUNT PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Leaf Properties, community developer and operator, was named the winner of Manufacturing Housing Institute’s 2023 Land Lease Community East. The award confers national recognition for excellence in manufactured housing for Summmerhill Village in Mount Pleasant Michigan.

Manufacturing Housing Institute (MHI) is the national trade organization representing all segments of the factory-built housing industry. MHI members include manufactured home community owners, builders, retail home centers, lenders, suppliers and 50 affiliated state organizations.

“We are incredibly proud of Summerhill Village and appreciate this honor as a top community in the nation. The MHI award is given for work that propels the industry forward, re-visioning, redeveloping or building new communities that set the standard for the future. In the next 50 years, the manufactured housing industry will look nothing like it has over the last 50, and that’s a very good thing. We’re participants in leading that change and Summerhill Village is a great example,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner of Four Leaf Properties.

The Summerhill Village redevelopment was launched just over 24 months ago as a complete redevelopment project. New roads, infrastructure, homes and an expansive amenity center that is the centerpiece of community life were completed in late 2022. The FLPLife resident lifestyle experience also launched delivering the perks, services, programming and amenities that make the community experience awesome.

Embraced by residents, Summerhill Village has already earned over 100 five-star reviews. With the near-term sellout of phase 2, the 3rd and final phase will open in Fall 2023.



About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.

To learn more, visit www.fourleafprop.com/2023-community-award/

Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 708-781-1028
Summerhill Village Wins Award

