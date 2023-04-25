Differences Between Gloss & Matte 3M Paint Protection Film
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - 3M Paint Protection Film Installation by Pro Tint of Florida in Orlando
Our experts will outline the differences between these two very popular clear PPF finishes for car owners to determine which type of 3M PPF is best for them.
Both gloss and matte PPF offer excellent, self-healing automotive paint protection. The decision between matte vs. gloss PPF depends on the look car owners are seeking to achieve with their vehicle.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Car enthusiasts and everyday car owners both understand how much effort goes into maintaining a like-new appearance of their vehicles. One way to protect a car's paint is by installing 3M paint protection film, otherwise known as PPF. PPF is a self-healing film that is applied primarily to the most vulnerable areas of a car, but can be applied to almost any surface of the vehicle. It's usually clear, but can come colored as well. For the purposes of this article, our experts will be exploring the main differences between the most common types of clear paint protection films: gloss and matte.
The main reason why car owners choose to buy 3M paint protection film is because it adds a virtually invisible, self-healing layer of protection against small rock chips, tree sap, salt, and other types of road debris encountered when driving at highway speeds. However, when it comes to choosing between a gloss or matte finish, some owners may be unsure how to proceed without doing some research.
In this guide below, Pro Tint of Florida's experts will outline the biggest differences between these two very popular clear PPF finishes so that prospective buyers are able to speak with confidence and be able to make an informed decision on which type of PPF is best for them.
3M Gloss Paint Protection Film
Gloss PPF is a clear film that is designed to provide a high-shine, reflective finish to the car's original factory paint. It is perfect for car owners who want their vehicles to retain a glossy, mirror-like showroom appearance. Even after a couple of years, a vehicle with 3M Gloss PPF applied to it can still look like it just came off the factory floor. 3M Paint Protection Film lasts a long time, and is backed by a 10 year manufacturer's warranty from 3M.
3M Gloss PPF is highly durable and offers excellent protection against scratches, chips, and other types of damage. It also helps make vehicles easier to clean, as dirt and grime are less likely to stick to the glossy surface.
Benefits of Gloss PPF:
• Keeps the car looking new and shiny
• Makes everyday vehicle cleaning easier
• Virtually invisible once installed
• Self-healing paint protection lasts up to 10 years
• Provides excellent protection from scratches
• Repels against dirt, rock chips, salt, sand, bugs, tree sap & more
• Backed by a 10 year manufacturer's warranty from 3M
3M Matte Paint Protection Film
Matte PPF is designed to provide a non-reflective, matte finish to the car's paintwork. It is perfect for car owners who prefer a more understated, subtle appearance for their vehicles. Matte PPF is long-lasting, highly durable and offers excellent protection against scratches, chips, and damage from other types of road debris. 3M Paint Protection Film lasts a long time, and is backed by a 10 year manufacturer's warranty from 3M.
Matte PPF can blend with the original matte paint or upgrade a car's gloss finish with a smooth, satin look—no repainting required. While the matte finish is growing in popularity, it is still unique enough to get noticed in a crowd.
Benefits of Matte PPF:
• Matte PPF gives your vehicle a unique finish
• Easily removable to restore your vehicle's original gloss finish
• No need to polish the vehicle once applied
• Repels against dirt, rock chips, salt, sand, bugs, tree sap & more
• Provides excellent protection against scratches
• Self-healing paint protection lasts up to 10 years
• Backed by a 10 year manufacturer's warranty from 3M
Which Paint Protection (PPF) Finish is Best: Matte or Gloss?
In conclusion, both gloss and matte PPF offer excellent, self-healing automotive paint protection. The decision between matte vs. gloss PPF ultimately depends on personal preferences and the look car owners are looking to achieve for their vehicle.
Those who prefer a glossy, reflective appearance may wish to choose gloss PPF. On the other hand, car owners who prefer a more understated, subtle appearance may be better suited for matte PPF. Regardless of which finish is selected, PPF is an excellent investment for protecting a car's paint as well as the rest of its exterior surfaces from damage for years to come.
