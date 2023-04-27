National Military Spouse Day with The USO & Dr. Jennifer London
In honor of the military spouses this Mother's Day, The United Service Organization at Fort Belvoir is teaming up with Dr. Jennifer London.ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the military spouses this Mother's Day, The United Service Organization at Fort Belvoir is teaming up with Dr. Jennifer London to host a very special Coffee Connect on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan originally recognized the military spouse community with National Military Spouse Day, which always celebrates and honors the spouse the Friday before Mother's Day. This year, Fort Belvoir will host a very special Military Spouse Event to recognize the selfless service and leadership of the military spouse around the nation and the world.
Dr. Jennifer London, a veteran spouse, thought leader, and speaker was featured on the Fox Business Network show "Mornings with Maria" to speak about Presidential Leadership. In addition, she is the new chair of the Navy League Foundation Board of Directors and was recently featured at the Coronado Historical Association for the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam Veteran POWs and the American Legion at the National Press Club.
Dr. Jennifer London speaks to the many lessons in leadership featured in her late husband's most recent book and memoir 'Ever Vigilant, Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' is a powerful story about winning and achieving excellence by author Dr. J. Phillip London. He was a patriot and former military officer, and London became a legend in the United States government contracting industry. A true entrepreneurial visionary, his ability to see and respond to future trends catapulted him and his company into the stratosphere of success, landing CACI on the Fortune 500 list with over $5 billion in revenues and nearly 23,000 employees in 155 offices around the world. He was a retired Navy Captain and a 2019 U.S. Naval Academy Distinguished Graduate who served on the Boards of the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation, the U.S. Naval Institute, the Naval Historical Foundation, and Friends of the National World War II Memorial.
Dr. Jennifer London maintains leadership roles in several boards and organizations and has numerous professional publications to her credit, including “Ever Vigilant; Leadership and Legacy by the Chairman of CACI,” co-authored with Dr. Jack London. She is recognized for her ongoing support of military-affiliated organizations. The book proceeds will be donated to various military organizations and charities. For information about Dr. Jennifer London’s current activities, visit www.evervigilantthebook.com.
Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. Dr. London has also conducted mergers and acquisition search work for private clients and corporations.
As a consultant to CACI, she supported the company’s strategic mergers and acquisitions program and was a Strategic Advisor to the Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of CACI, Dr. J. Phillip London. She maintains leadership roles in a number of boards and organizations including the Board of the National Navy Museum Development Fund, the National Council of the White House Historical Association, Trustee of the George Mason University Foundation and she is the Chair of the Navy League Foundation Board of Directors.
Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. (www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com).
