Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,039 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bailey Obtains Franklin County Rape Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office obtained a conviction in Franklin County against John Swearinger for rape in the first degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 40 years.

“As Attorney General, one of my biggest priorities is deploying my office’s resources to support Missouri counties in obtaining justice for victims,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As a former prosecutor, I’m personally familiar with what it takes to put away the most heinous of criminals, and I commend the tireless efforts of my Public Safety section to protect Missourians across the state.”

Swearinger sexually assaulted his victim in May 2017 at the Meramec State Park Cabins during what was supposed to be a weekend of celebration.  Acting as one of the chaperones, the defendant crawled into bed with the victim and began raping her while she slept. 

The Attorney General’s Office was appointed to prosecute the Swearinger case after a conflict arose for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Kelly Snyder and Jeffery Suddy, with assistance from investigator Tiffany Lindewirth and victim advocate Carrie Boessen.

The Honorable Craig Hellmann presided over the trial, and formal sentencing is scheduled for May 17, 2023.

                                                                    ###

You just read:

Attorney General Bailey Obtains Franklin County Rape Conviction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more