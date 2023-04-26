QTAC Introduces All Electric Firefighting Skid
QTAC™, a product of MTECH, Inc. has introduced a revolutionary addition to their product line—the battery-powered, rechargeable Tsunami E-Pro Firefighting Skid.
The Tsunami E-Pro is the response to customer needs. Electrification enables our customers to comply with evolving government regulations while adding capabilities only electric power can provide.”CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chico, California—QTAC™, a product of MTECH, Inc., one of the leading experts in firefighting and rescue skids for trucks, UTVs, and ATVs, has introduced a revolutionary addition to their product line—the battery-powered, rechargeable Tsunami E-Pro Firefighting Skid.
— Jason Black, MTECH, Inc. owner and CEO
The only electric skid of its kind, the QTAC Tsunami E-Pro offers performance equal to or better than its gasoline-powered equivalent. With virtually zero maintenance to perform and no flammable fuel, the quick-starting, electric engine allows firefighters to get to work quickly, instantly moving water through the unit via an electrified 230-psi high-pressure WATERAX Striker II pump.
“The Tsunami E-Pro, just like all of our equipment, is the result of listening to our customers and understanding their needs,” said Jason Black, MTECH, Inc. owner and CEO. “Electrification enables our customers to comply with evolving government regulations while adding capabilities only electric power can provide.”
The Tsunami E-Pro’s electric engine also provides an improved operator experience, in contrast with a traditional gasoline-powered motor. “Noise and vibrations can be both distracting and fatiguing for operators in the field,” said Black. “The Tsunami E-Pro’s smooth, quiet operation reduces both of those factors..”
The skid is easily charged using shore power or a truck battery, and the no-gasoline design eliminates the need for refueling. Like all of QTAC’s firefighting skids, the Tsunami E-Pro features professional-grade, high-quality components for long service life. The proprietary, lightweight, PolyToughTM polymer construction tank sizes range from 150 to 400 gallons and provide exceptional durability.
QTAC is currently offering an exclusive pre-order opportunity on the Tsunami E-Pro. To learn more, contact QTAC at (888) 797-5100 or sales@qtacfire.com.
Built to match the way you work. Rooted in innovation and the determination to help you meet your mission, QTAC™ by MTECH, Inc. fire and rescue equipment for trucks and UTVs are American-made and built to last for decades. If you're in the fire industry, you need QTAC. www.qtacfire.com
