Meet Newton: New Company Triplidata Introduces Moving 3D Images for Data Capture and Visualization
Technology leader Theodore Toso announces the launch of a new website, Triplidata, as the hub for a patented new data visualization tool Newton.CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology leader Theodore Toso announces the launch of a new website, Triplidata, as the hub for a patented new data visualization tool Newton.
Newton by Triplidata leans into the human need for visual understanding by translating complicated data into simple, engaging 3D graphics. Users in any industry can use Newton to explain large spreadsheets or confusing datasets more easily, building confidence in the information and trust in the interaction.
“It’s all about helping people say ‘I get it,’” said Toso. “Instead of spending an hour trying to sift through huge amounts of numbers, or having to explain the same confusing data over and over again, Newton by Triplidata gives people that moment of instant understanding. They physically ‘see’ the data, they understand it, and they can make decisions about that data.”
Triplidata innovates on the concept of simple imagery by taking the visualization several steps further. Newton rotates on the screen, actively requiring the mind to participate in the information. Its groundbreaking drill-down technology also requires the user to engage with the data by clicking into the tool to surface further and further layers of information.
Unlike most reporting tools these days, Newton by Triplidata uses a small amount of real estate and is easily viewable on a mobile phone screen. It can increase memory retention by up to 6x, capture attention in 30 seconds or less, and is customizable across a wide variety of industries.
“We’re 3D creatures in a 3D world,” said Toso. “We want to help communication catch up with the way we live. When people communicate better, they can share knowledge more easily. And ultimately, knowledge empowers and encourages change for a better world.”
For more information, please visit triplidata.com.
Triplidata innovates on the human connection with revolutionary visual communication tools. Translating complicated data into simple, engaging visuals, Triplidata software empowers users of all industries to share information in simple, relatable terms. Visit triplidata.com to learn more.
