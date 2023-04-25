Port of El Paso CBP officers seize fentanyl and cocaine

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas and Paso Del Norte Border Crossings intercepted more than an estimated $422,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine on two separate failed smuggling attempts over the weekend.

“CBP officers continue to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs at our ports of entry,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Heightened vigilance and the utilization of various tools and resources bolsters the success of keeping these harmful narcotics from entering our country. Layered enforcement and officer expertise all play a role in stopping drug smuggling.”

On Friday, CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 22-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine team and non-intrusive exam. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of multiple drug-filled bundles containing 25.5 pounds of cocaine.

Bridge of the Americas fentanyl load.

On Saturday, CBP officers assigned to the Bridge of the Americas border crossing encountered a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where with the aid of a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam, CBP officers located multiple drug-filled packages containing 16 pounds of fentanyl.

Both cases were accepted for federal prosecution and were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.