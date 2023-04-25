Maryam Rajavi Welcomes Bipartisan Iranian Women Caucus and Resolution Condemning Iran Regime’s Poisoning of School Girls

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the democratic opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the democratic opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has welcomed the introduction of the bipartisan House resolution H.Res.310, “Condemning the inaction by the Islamic Republic of Iran in addressing the poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls, the Daughters of the Iranian Revolution.”

“The mullahs’ misogynous regime in a deliberate crime has engaged in chain poisoning of students in girls’ schools in different cities, intended to seek vengeance over the leading role of valiant girls in the uprising and to prevent further protests,” Mrs. Rajavi stated.

Mrs. Rajavi also congratulated the formation of the "Iranian Women Congressional Caucus." She commended its bipartisan co-chairs, representatives Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), for this remarkable initiative in support of Iranian women.

“The Iranian women deserve recognition for their decades-long leading role in the organized resistance fighting gender apartheid and the sacrifices made by tens of thousands of women who were imprisoned, tortured, and many of them executed, thus playing a noble and historic role in freeing their nation,” the NCRI President-elect emphasized.

Affirming that “these congressional initiatives are significant, as they demonstrate to the Iranian people that the U.S. Congress remains on their side, as they seek a democratic, free republic based on the separation of religion and state,” Mrs. Rajavi underlined that the resolution's call 'for transparent accountability for all killings of protesters by Iranian security forces' is necessary “since the Iranian regime has never been held accountable for its crimes over the past four decades.”

Mrs. Rajavi highlighted the resolution’s emphasis that the protests in Iran “are rooted in the more than four decades of organized resistance against the Iranian dictatorship, which have been led by women who have endured torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and death.”

The bi-partisan H.Res.310 noted, “229 Members of the House of Representatives in the 118th Congress have signed on as cosponsors of H. Res. 100, “Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran, and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic opposition coalition founded in 1981 in Tehran as the alternative to the clerical regime. It would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, based on her Ten-Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. The provisional government’s primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months after the regime's fall and to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, is the principal member of the NCRI.

