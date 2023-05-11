Ron Laikind, Founder & CEO of ExtremeMist PCS, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Ron Laikind, Founder & CEO of ExtremeMist PCS, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Ron Laikind's newest product looks to be a game changer. We are very excited to introduce the product on the show. Watch for the GoMist Bottle everywhere. A super cool invention!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Ron Laikind, Founder & CEO of ExtremeMist PCS for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Ron Laikind joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT ExtremeMist PCS
Portable misting experts with two main product lines based out of Scottsdale, Arizona. Personal Cooling System (PCS) Our main product line was introduced to the outdoor community as a 2-n-1 hydration backpack with a built in mist system for personal cooling and other portable outdoor misting applications.
The Personal cooling system backpack is like no other hydration pack on the market to date. Recover faster, and extend the life of any outdoor activity by drinking and misting from the same system. Our Blue pump technology atomizes water into mist at 170psi as it mimics sweat to help cool you down as it evaporates from skin contact. ExtremeMist (PCS) Personal cooling system will allow you to recover faster and extend any outdoor activity by cooling the surrounding air temperature by up to 30 degrees.
Ron Laikind joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ron Laikind discusses the newest offerings of ExtremeMist PCS, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Ron Laikind was amazing. The success of ExtremeMist PCS is a true testament to their team and their people.
Andy Jacob says, "It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like ExtremeMist PCS.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.
