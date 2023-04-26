PHALANX SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH UNIFIED SOLUTIONS
Phalanx Solutions has announced a merger with Unified Solutions.
Together, we will leverage our stellar reputation and experts to continue providing exceptional solutions to our clients. We look forward to offering an expanded list of capabilities under one roof.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phalanx Solutions, a leading provider of technology, security, and compliance solutions, announced today that it is becoming a part of Unified Solutions, a prominent player in the cybersecurity industry. This strategic merger will bring together two prominent companies with a shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique range of their diverse client portfolio.
— Daniel Horton
"All of us at Phalanx Solutions are excited to be joining forces with a company like Unified Solutions," said Daniel M. Horton, President of Phalanx Solutions. "Together, we will leverage our stellar reputation and expert team to continue providing exceptional solutions to our clients. We look forward to offering an expanded list of capabilities under one roof."
The merger of Phalanx Solutions and Unified Solutions will create a powerhouse with a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities spanning multiple industries. The combined expertise and synergies of the companies will allow them to provide a broader range of solutions to clients, including governance, risk, compliance (GRC) solutions, business intelligence & analytics, staff augmentation, and more. Additionally, this merger will expand the geographic reach of both companies, providing a wider footprint to serve clients across the globe.
The leadership teams of Phalanx Solutions and Unified Solutions are committed to creating a strong, unified entity that will deliver even greater value to their clients. They are determined to leverage their collective expertise and resources to provide exceptional service and support that exceeds expectations.
About Unified Solutions: Unified Solutions is a top-tier provider of cybersecurity services, compliance, and technology solutions. With a mission to provide clients with a full continuum of services, Unified Solutions offers a one-stop shop for all their clients' needs.
