Unified Solutions Announces the Appointment of David A. Africano as President
Herndon, VA - Unified Solutions, a leading provider of solutions and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of David A. Africano as its new President.
We are excited to welcome David A. Africano as the new President of Unified Solutions.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David A. Africano brings Unified Solutions a wealth of experience and an extensive background in the defense and national security industry. He has held various leadership roles in several global organizations throughout his 24-year career, where he successfully led teams, developed strategic partnerships, and oversaw significant projects. David's proven track record of exceptional leadership and his commitment to innovation make him the ideal candidate to lead Unified Solutions in its pursuit of excellence and growth.
— Dan Horton, CEO
As President, David will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, strategic planning, and business development initiatives. He will work closely with the executive team to ensure Unified Solutions continues to provide cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its clients while fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and employee growth.
Dan Horton, CEO, said, "We are excited to welcome David A. Africano as the new President of Unified Solutions. His extensive experience in the defense and national security sectors and his strong leadership skills make him the perfect fit to guide our company toward continued success. We look forward to working with David to build on our current achievements and to bring new opportunities and growth to Unified Solutions."
David A. Africano stated, "I am honored and excited to be appointed Unified Solutions President. The company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and services to the defense and national security sectors is truly impressive, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing success. I look forward to working with the talented team at Unified Solutions and leading the company into the next phase of growth and innovation."
Please join us in welcoming David A. Africano to the Unified Solutions family as we look forward to a new chapter of success under his leadership.
About Unified Solutions:
Unified Solutions is a premier provider of innovative solutions and services to the defense and national security sectors. The company is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technologies and support that meet the evolving needs of its clients while promoting growth and development within the industry. For more information, visit https://getunifiedsolutions.com/.
Unified Solutions
+1 888-877-7199
Media Relations
MediaRelations@UnifiedSolutions.us
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn