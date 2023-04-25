Access will be closed to Uinta Drive from Evans Street

The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Casper Electric, will be continuing work along Uinta Drive as part of the signal and intersection upgrade project. On Monday, April 24, crews will be closing access to Uinta Drive from Evans Street for two weeks of concrete work.

Traffic wishing to access Uinta Drive from the Evans Street area can detour onto Wilkes Drive and access Uinta from Keith Drive or Miller Street. Signs will be placed at the intersection of Wilkes and Evans restricting through traffic. Local traffic will be allowed to access the residential homes in the area.

Work will include sidewalk, curb and gutter reconstruction and drivers are advised to expect periodic daily lane closures and intermittent traffic control during working hours.

Local traffic is advised to avoid the area if possible. Motorists will continue to see intermittent lane closures throughout the project area.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down, be aware of roadside flaggers and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

The Green River Signal project work encompasses new traffic signal pole installation, new traffic detecting sensor installation, conduit drilling and installation, and ADA and sidewalk upgrades.

The completion date for the project is Oct. 31st of this year.