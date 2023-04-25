Detours for Curtis Street Bridge replacement to be paved in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be paving Pierce Street beginning May 1st in preparation for the upcoming Curtis Street Bridge replacement detour, weather depending.

The Curtis Street Bridge will be replaced this summer causing a higher volume of traffic to be detoured along Pierce St. in Laramie. In preparation for the detour, crews will be applying an overlay on the roadway to accommodate the increased traffic, including commercial traffic.

Along with paving Pierce St., crews will also be paving the crossovers in the Interstate 80 marginal. During the bridge demolition, starting May 16th, traffic will be shifted on I-80 to allow crews to work.

The aging Curtis St. Bridge is roughly sixty years old and will be replaced with a more modern structure able to handle traffic volumes into the future. The new bridge will also accommodate foot and bicycle traffic with an added multi-use path.

The detour for the Curtis St. Bridge replacement is shown below.

Motorists should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits.

More information about the bridge demolition and replacement will be released as it becomes available. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.