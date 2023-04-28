STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Queensland, Australia
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Queensland, Australia.. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is February 2023.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Environment
In 1993, the National Environmental Protection Council (NEPC) was established as a consulting body, comprising Ministerial representatives from each of the States and Territories as well as from the Commonwealth Government. The NEPC’s role is to develop a national approach to environmental protection, by developing national environment protection measures (NEPMs). NEPMs are a special set of national objectives designed to assist in protecting or managing particular aspects of the environment. Since the inception of the NEPC, the following NEPMs have been developed:
• Air toxics;
• Ambient air quality;
• Assessment of site contamination;
• Movement of controlled waste between States and Territories;
• National Pollutant Inventory;
• Diesel vehicle emissions; and
• Used packaging materials.
NEPMs are not binding until they are implemented by the individual States and Territories. In Queensland, the primary environmental authority is the Department of Environment and Science. Among other responsibilities, the Department oversees initiatives to:
• Protect and manage parks, forests and the Great Barrier Reef;
• Enhance Queensland’s ecosystems;
• Conserve and protect Queensland’s biodiversity and threatened species;
• Implement improved waste management and resource recovery;
• Develop and deliver programs supporting climate action; and
• Avoid, minimize or mitigate impacts to the environment.
Health and Safety
Comcare is the statutory body responsible for enforcement of Commonwealth OHS laws, and for other workplace safety, rehabilitation and compensation matters within the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth.
The Commonwealth government also plays a coordinating role through Safe Work Australia (formerly the Australian Safety and Compensation Council and prior to that the National Occupational Health and Safety Commission) which consists of representatives from State and Commonwealth government departments and safety authorities, as well as various unions and employer organizations. Safe Work Australia provides a forum for the development of nationally consistent policies relating to safety and workers’ compensation matters in the form of National Standards, National Codes of Practice, and Guidance Notes.
Certain parallels can be drawn between environmental and OHS legislation, in that the prime responsibility for the development and enforcement of legislation rests at the State level in both cases. However, a national model for the regulation of OHS in Australia came into place with the commencement of the Model Work Health and Safety (WHS) Act in 2012, which applies to Commonwealth matters of OHS. Formerly, Commonwealth OHS laws only applied to Commonwealth government organizations and their employees. Under recent changes introduced by the Commonwealth government, coverage of Commonwealth OHS laws now extends to certain private sector corporations who are able to become approved self-insurers under a federal workers compensation scheme.
In Queensland, the primary health and safety authority is WorkSafe Queensland. Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, the Electrical Safety Office, and the Workers’ Compensation Regulatory Services all fall within the organization of WorkSafe Queensland. The Minister for Industrial Relations has oversight over these bodies.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
STP ComplianceEHS Monthly Monitoring
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) offer unique cutting edge EHS solutions to help ensure organizations meet full regulatory compliance on a global scale. STP conducts monthly monitoring of EHS content in over 25 Countries, to ensure our EHS content is the most reliable with the best depth, accuracy, and quality.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
STP ComplianceEHS Monthly Monitoring
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) offer unique cutting edge EHS solutions to help ensure organizations meet full regulatory compliance on a global scale. STP conducts monthly monitoring of EHS content in over 25 Countries, to ensure our EHS content is the most reliable with the best depth, accuracy, and quality.
