InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Packaging for Mixed Drinks (CHK-471)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new packaging concept for alcoholic mixed drinks," said an inventor, from Lake Forest, Ill., "so I invented the BOLDER LANE MIXER COCKTAIL MAKER. My design would save time by providing the all the ingredients for a particular mixed drink in one, easy to mix bottle."

The patent-pending invention provides a new way of packaging mixed drinks. In doing so, it reduces the number of bottles of various liquor and mixers needed at an event. It also saves time and effort and it reduces the mess associated with pouring and mixing drinks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-471, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

