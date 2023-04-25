It’s Back: Sign Up for 2023 Hook n’ Paddle Passport

There were 2,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,075 in the last 365 days.
The Hook n’ Paddle Passport, launched last summer, has been refreshed and is ready for a second year of fun.
Sign up online and start collecting points for checking in to more than 90 local fishing and paddling locations across Iowa. In-pass mapping makes it easy to find locations near you.
Each check-in from May 1 - Aug. 31, 2023 rewards you with 100 points. Keep building points to redeem for prizes. Redeem your points once you’ve reached your desired point total.
For passport holders who participated in 2022, last summer’s passport has expired. The 2023 passport offers the opportunity to start over with all new check-ins between May 1 - August 31, 2023.
Sign up for the Hook n’ Paddle Passport and get tips for a fun kayak fishing trip at www.iowadnr.gov/kayakfishing.