It’s Back: Sign Up for 2023 Hook n’ Paddle Passport

The Hook n’ Paddle Passport, launched last summer, has been refreshed and is ready for a second year of fun.

Sign up online and start collecting points for checking in to more than 90 local fishing and paddling locations across Iowa. In-pass mapping makes it easy to find locations near you.

Each check-in from May 1 - Aug. 31, 2023 rewards you with 100 points. Keep building points to redeem for prizes. Redeem your points once you’ve reached your desired point total.

300 points - Fish Iowa! water bottle or Fish Iowa! hat

300 points - one entry into a grand prize sweepstake drawing with a chance to win a grand prize of a kayak, paddle, life jacket and dry bag

600 points - dry bag or stocked mini tackle box

1000 points - Zebco triggerspin telescoping rod or Zebco 33 spincast dock combo [42-inch rod]

For passport holders who participated in 2022, last summer’s passport has expired. The 2023 passport offers the opportunity to start over with all new check-ins between May 1 - August 31, 2023.

Sign up for the Hook n’ Paddle Passport and get tips for a fun kayak fishing trip at www.iowadnr.gov/kayakfishing.