Annual state auction is live online through May 6

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources annual spring auction is being held online now until May 6. To view the firearms for sale and to register to bid, go to https://www.auctionsolutionsinc.com/auctions/iowa-state-firearm-and-bow-auction-2023. Lots begin to close at 10 a.m., on May 6.

Items up for auction include firearms, bows, gun cases and scopes. The items are sold “as is” with no guarantee or warranty. The list of items for sale and the terms of service is available at https://www.proxibid.com/Auction-Solutions-Inc/Iowa-State-Firearm-and-Bow-Auction-2023/event-catalog/241374.

Iowans who are winning bidders are required to pick up their firearms on May 20 at the northwest corner parking lot/loading dock of the Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines.

The Iowa DNR reserves the right to reject any bids and withdraw any item from the sale at any time.

