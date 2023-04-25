Governor Abbott Reappoints Martin, Moore To Texas Racing Commission

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Margaret Martin and Michael “Mike” Moore to the Texas Racing Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027 and February 1, 2029, respectively. The Commission oversees pari-mutuel wagering on horse and greyhound racing.

Margaret Martin of Boerne is an independent international businesswoman, rancher, and wildlife natural resource entrepreneur who specializes in bringing companies and individuals together in business development, energy, oil and gas, and natural resources. She is a member of Infragard and the FBI San Antonio Citizens Academy Alumni Association. She was appointed to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission in 2007 and served there until 2015. Martin was first appointed to the Texas Racing Commission in 2015. Martin received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Laredo State University and she is certified in international protocol.

Michael “Mike” Moore of Fort Worth is an attorney in private practice and has practiced law with the same firm since 2003. He was first appointed to the Texas Racing Commission in 2019. Moore received a Bachelor of Science from Texas Christian University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law.