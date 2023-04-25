Miratech Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Award 2023
Oleg Khudiakov, Miratech’s Information Security Director, has been named a Top Chief Information Security Officer in the 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards.
We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine and we couldn’t be more pleased”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech, a leading global IT services and consulting company, announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, has named Oleg Khudiakov, Miratech’s Information Security Director, a Top Chief Information Security Officer in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023.
— Oleg Khudiakov, Miratech’s Information Security Director
“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough, and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Oleg Khudiakov, Miratech’s Information Security Director.
The project involved the creation of a detailed plan with multiple action items across 16 domains. The project underwent rigorous testing, providing the highest level of security while remaining cost-effective. Miratech's continued investment in cybersecurity expertise demonstrates its commitment to providing its clients with the best possible protection against cyber threats.
“Miratech embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
Contact for media:
Tel: +1 212 858 7600
email: marketing@miratechgroup.com
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet.
By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information, please visit miratechgroup.com.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking, “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards for the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
Maryna Narozhniak
Miratech
212-858-7600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube