Major Commercial Complex up for Auction in Clinton Township, NJ, and Williams Township (Easton Area), PA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is excited to announce the exclusive offering of two commercial properties in Clinton Township, New Jersey, and Williams Township, Pennsylvania. These prime properties will be sold in an online-only auction scheduled to conclude on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM.
“The Clinton Property is currently income producing with the possibility of a major redevelopment all located at a prominent signalized intersection along Route 31,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The Williams Township site is located at the I-78 interchange and is right at the border with New Jersey, making it an ideal location for your business but allowing easy access to NJ markets.”
• Clinton Township (Lebanon), NJ- 1128, 1132, & 1136 Route 31, Hunterdon County, is a 6.66+/- acre Highway Commercial zoned complex and will be sold as one package. The property features three buildings and is situated at a signalized intersection with frontage on Route 31. This high-traffic location experiences an average of 24,826+/- vehicles per day and is close to Clinton, Flemington, and Route 78. The site offers potential for redevelopment and is an income producer with existing tenants in the Echo Hill Plaza Building. Property previews will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd, and Tuesday, May 9th from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
• Williams Township (Easton), PA- situated at 280 & 340 Cedarville Road, Northampton County, is a 2.16+/- acre commercial site. Located just over the New Jersey border, Easton, Pennsylvania has experienced substantial growth in recent years. The property boasts 381+/- feet of frontage, with direct access to Route 78 Interchange – the last exit before entering New Jersey.
Interested bidders can participate in the auction through their computer or by using the Max Spann phone app. Comprehensive Property Information Packages, including terms and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.
Other upcoming auctions feature Government-ordered events on May 4th for the Borough of Hopatcong and the City of Lambertville, presenting a unique opportunity to obtain remarkable real estate in highly sought-after locations. On May 10th, two properties will be auctioned by order of Readington Twp, including a 55.6+/- acre preserved farm and a home primed for restoration near downtown Whitehouse Station. Additionally, a multi-parcel auction involving the Borough of Evesham and the Town of Phillipsburg is scheduled to conclude on June 1st. We invite all interested participants to partake in the bidding for these exceptional properties, which hold considerable potential for both commercial development and investment.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is a nationally renowned auction firm featuring hundreds of properties for sale in the Northeast and across the United States. For more information about this auction and others, visit www.maxspann.com, the leading platform for Government Real Estate Sales, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter @MaxSpann.
