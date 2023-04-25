Winston Foodservice Partners with HELIX Solutions Group
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Foodservice, a leading commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer, is happy to announce that HELIX Solutions Group will now represent them in MAFSI Region 7, including Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Pennsylvania. HELIX Solutions Group launched in 2019. They host over 50 years of collaborative foodservice experience.
HELIX is an extension of their partnered manufacturers and offers a hands-on, personalized approach to serve the foodservice equipment industry in their territory. The company strives to engage with clarity and cohesiveness for a simplified experience for all. “HELIX Solutions Group is honored to represent Winston Foodservice!” said Neal Hix, partner at HELIX. “We have immense respect for Winston with their high standards, premium products, and industry-leading technologies. We stand with Winston’s ethics, integrity, and culture and we are excited to journey into the future alongside them; “I am excited about our new partnership with HELIX Solutions Group,” said Regional Sales Manager Chad Lunsford. “I think they will provide our customers with a high level of support, knowledge, and equipment solutions. Their approach is refreshing and demonstrates a true partnership mentality. I am confident that they will be a real asset to us and our customers.”
About the Company:
Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and services through every step of its products’ journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.
Suzannah Stephens
HELIX is an extension of their partnered manufacturers and offers a hands-on, personalized approach to serve the foodservice equipment industry in their territory. The company strives to engage with clarity and cohesiveness for a simplified experience for all. “HELIX Solutions Group is honored to represent Winston Foodservice!” said Neal Hix, partner at HELIX. “We have immense respect for Winston with their high standards, premium products, and industry-leading technologies. We stand with Winston’s ethics, integrity, and culture and we are excited to journey into the future alongside them; “I am excited about our new partnership with HELIX Solutions Group,” said Regional Sales Manager Chad Lunsford. “I think they will provide our customers with a high level of support, knowledge, and equipment solutions. Their approach is refreshing and demonstrates a true partnership mentality. I am confident that they will be a real asset to us and our customers.”
About the Company:
Winston Foodservice is a division of Winston Industries, an American manufacturer of professional foodservice equipment. The company was established in 1969. They produce a wide range of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, and fryers. The company strives to provide its customers with the best products and services through every step of its products’ journey. Contact them today to learn more about their services and equipment.
Suzannah Stephens
Winston Foodservice
+1 502-495-5400
sstephens@winstonind.com