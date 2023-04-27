STONEYARD® Launches Free ONLINE Thin Stone Installer Certification Course
Certified Thin Veneer Installer Badge
STONEYARD®, a leading manufacturer and supplier of natural thin stone veneer, has launched a free online certification course for masonry professionals.
Our team at Stoneyard is committed to supporting natural stone veneer installers by providing them with access to industry-leading training programs like this one.”LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STONEYARD®, a leading manufacturer and supplier of natural thin stone veneer, has launched a free online certification course for masonry professionals. The Certified Thin Stone Installer program provides participants with the tools and knowledge necessary to install natural thin stone efficiently and effectively.
— David Croteau
The two-hour course takes place on Thursdays from 10am – 12pm online. It covers important topics such as proper installation methods, using the LATICRETE® MVIS system to install natural stone, trimming and fitting techniques, pre-cut corners, when and how to mitre a non-90 degree corner, and examples of finished projects. Participants will also learn how to educate their customers about the benefits of natural stone thin veneer.
David Croteau, Founder of Stoneyard.com, said, "We are excited to offer this free certification course to masonry professionals who want to enhance their skills in installing natural thin stone veneers. Our goal is not only to provide quality products, but also help our partners achieve success by providing them with the skills they need."
Participants who complete the program will receive a Stoneyard Installer Certificate that demonstrates their knowledge and training in installing natural thin stone veneers. Each participant will receive a Certification badge to place on their website with a link to a dedicated installer page on Stoneyard.com featuring photos of their work.
"We believe that education is key when it comes to delivering high-quality workmanship," added Croteau. "Our team at Stoneyard is committed to supporting natural stone veneer installers by providing them with access to industry-leading training programs like this one."
To register for the Certified Thin Stone Installer program or learn more about Stoneyard®, visit https://stoneyard.com/installer
About Stoneyard®:
Stoneyard® manufactures premium-quality Natural New England Thin Veneer architectural-grade quarried stone since 1998. With over 35 years of experience in stone, founder David Croteau and the Stoneyard® team have built a reputation for excellence in the industry. Stoneyard® is committed to providing high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and valuable resources to its partners.
David Croteau
Stoneyard.com
+1 978-742-9800
sales@stoneyard.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
How to Install Thin Veneer - Free Classes Online or In Person