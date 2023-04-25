Safely Share Data at Scale with Bectran's Latest Security Enhancements

There were 2,458 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,026 in the last 365 days.
CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the finance industry's leading innovator for creating process-driven automation frameworks to eliminate manual tasks for credit and collections professionals, has released its newest revolutionary design for high-transaction, rapidly scaling enterprise businesses: an enhanced and upgraded method of securely sending massive amounts of data while meeting the security measures and protocols of the OAuth 2.0 authentication framework.
Bectran's enhancement to security measures is a game changer for growing companies looking for a secure, scalable, flexible mechanism for exchanging information at scale. By leveraging the power of JSON Web Tokens (JWT) and simplified authorization flows, this authentication framework enables seamless interoperability, reduces complexity and ensures heightened security for our users.
Advantages of implementing this adaptable authentication framework include:
"Our businesses rely on the secure exchange of data to accurately complete credit, collections and accounts receivable tasks. We wanted to create a replicable framework that, while remaining adaptable to each company's unique needs, would keep that data safe and secure while easily being able to be transmitted at the lightning-fast speed our clients expect from Bectran," says Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran.
With this new enhancement, Bectran is revolutionizing the way Bectran manages the data our company partners provide us, making the information sharing process simpler, faster and more trustworthy than ever before.
