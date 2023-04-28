Otsego County, New York, Gains Efficiencies with OpenGov Online Permitting Software

Email, mail, fax, or drop off permit applications? Otsego County, NY, said no thank you to that process when it invested in OpenGov online permitting software.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Inefficient permitting processes were far from a home run in Otsego County, NY, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. So, officials partnered with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, on online permitting software.Otsego County, in east central New York, welcomes nearly 300,000 Baseball Hall of Fame visitors annually. In the home of baseball’s greatest, the permit process was striking out with residents and business owners. Applicants would log online to find a PDF that needed to be returned in person or by email, fax, or mail. Staff was inundated with paper and manual processes. They needed a more automated solution. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing is sure to be a grand slam with staff and residents, alike.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff will be able to use OpenGov’s intuitive drag-and-drop, no-code interface to design forms and workflows, cutting processing time in half. Using the self-service portal, residents and business owners will be able complete, submit, and pay for permits. Submissions then flow electronically through departmental reviews, automatically assigning tasks to the next available employee. That means significantly fewer emails and less walk-in traffic for staff, who can now focus on more strategic initiatives.Otsego County joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.