InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Glucose Test Strip (CNC-309)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a more convenient and comfortable way for diabetics to monitor their blood sugar frequently throughout the day," said an inventor, from Hudson, N.C., "so I invented the SIMPLE SLIDE TEST STRIP. My design will help people who have neuropathy or arthritis in their hands."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient assistive device for monitoring blood sugar levels. In doing so, it reduces the frustration associated with collecting a blood sample from the finger. As a result, it increases comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for diabetics and caregivers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-309, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

