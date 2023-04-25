Hexagon Purus ASA: Annual Report 2022

(Oslo, 25 April 2023) The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has approved the company's annual report for 2022.

Please find attached the Annual Report for 2022 (PDF and European Single Electronic Format). The report is also available on www.hexagonpurus.com.



For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus ASA

Telephone: +47 476 12 713 | salman.alam@hexagonpurus.com



About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace applications.

