Emerge Unleashes Powerful Spot Automation Suite Featuring Dynamic Book It Now

Scottsdale, AZ, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge is proud to announce its newest feature, Dynamic Book It Now, part of the suite of Spot Automation features that gives shippers the power they need. Dynamic Book It Now is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows shippers to set a starting and ceiling rate for their spot load. The rate will incrementally increase to the ceiling rate so shippers can capture the best price without having to adjust their rate manually. Carriers can book instantly and avoid bidding fatigue. 

The new feature is paired with the recently announced Rate Pulse, a feature that boosts Dynamic Book It Now to provide the most accurate market rate suggestion to shippers by enabling them by looking at historical and DATiQ data while building their spot quote. 

"Dynamic Book It Now is a game-changer for our customers in the spot market. By allowing shippers to set starting and maximum rates, while automatically capturing the best price, we are enabling them to save time and resources while securing the most competitive rate," said Emerge Founder and CEO Andrew Leto. "This cutting-edge feature takes the stress out of spot pricing and allows our customers to focus on other important aspects of their business. We are proud to offer such powerful automation tools to give our customers unparalleled control over their spot market operations." 

With Auto Book Partners, shippers have even more control with automated features by allowing them to define which carriers from their network are eligible for auto awarding/tendering. This helps ensure that only trusted carriers get access to loads on a consistent basis. 

All these features combined fuel the Spot Automation suite of features to supercharge shippers and make it easier than ever for them to manage their spot market operations. With Emerge's latest addition, shippers now have an efficient solution for managing freight pricing in an ever-changing market environment.

About Emerge

Emerge is revolutionizing the freight industry through its award-winning Freight Procurement Platform. Built by freight professionals for freight professionals, Emerge offers solutions that enhance the procurement process and provide current benchmarking data, enabling shippers and carriers to make more empowered strategic decisions. The market response has been tremendous and Emerge has been recognized nationally and locally for its rapid growth. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Emerge was founded by industry leader Andrew Leto in 2017.

