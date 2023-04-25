Sound-smith Hugo Zerace to Release Thought-Provoking Single "It's War" Reflecting the Devastating Realities of War
"Our Lost Tears": A Captivating Collection of Hugo Zerace's Classic yet Contemporary CreationsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish-born musician, songwriter, and music producer, Hugo Zerace, released his highly anticipated single "It's War" on 21 April 2023. The song is the first from his upcoming album, "Our Lost Tears," and offers a thought-provoking reflection on the devastating realities of war.
Hugo Zerace's music is a unique blend of traditional and modern sounds, capturing the emotions and stories of the world around us. As a songwriter, Hugo is schooled in the "old style" music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, and he typically writes songs in this style before reproducing them into a more modern sound. His music has been influenced by some of the greats of the music industry, including The Rolling Stones, Meat Loaf/Jim Steinman, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay.
"It's War" is a powerful anthem dedicated to one of the book's main characters who must go to war to protect his country, Ukraine. The accompanying music video, created by the Ukrainian Kira Mazur, founder of MAZU Prod, is a source of pride for Hugo. The song aims to be a thought-provoking and emotional piece of music that captures the devastating realities of war.
Three additional remixes will be released of "It's War" on May 5th, 2023 which marks the start of a new journey for Hugo Zerace, as he ventures deeper into the world of music and literature. The upcoming album, "Our Lost Tears," features a unique blend of traditional and modern sounds, capturing the emotions and stories of the world around us.
On May 26th, 2023, the release of the second single, "Never Let Go" drops and although the album release date has not yet been announced, it's expected to be widely available early summer.
Hugo Zerace hopes that his music and book will serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences of war.
He aims to create a work of art that not only entertains but also educates, bringing attention to the harsh realities of war through a creative medium.
Hugo Zerace's music and book project is particularly timely, given the recent political unrest in Ukraine. His work serves as a reminder that the devastating effects of war extend far beyond the battlefield and have long-lasting impacts on individuals, families, and entire communities.
As the release of "It's War" approaches, fans of Hugo Zerace are eagerly anticipating the thought-provoking single and accompanying music video. Hugo hopes that the powerful message of the song will resonate with his audience and inspire them to reflect on the devastating consequences of war.
