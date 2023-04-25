The Packaging Wholesalers Joins BOX Partners – Better Together

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BOX Partners, LLC (“BOX”) a leading wholesaler of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies, has announced its acquisition of The Packaging Wholesalers (“TPW”) business, a fellow nationwide packaging distributor with more than 20-year track record of success. This transaction brings together two industry leaders, allowing the businesses to better serve their customers while providing enhanced opportunities for employees, suppliers, and other business partners.

With this investment, BOX and TPW will be better together, with augmented capabilities and a stronger industry presence. “I am pleased to finalize this investment in TPW and unite two businesses with respected brands, strong customer portfolios and complementary supplier bases,” said Neil Thomas, CEO of BOX. “The long-term goal of this deal is to bring the businesses together, combining their talented workforces, innovative technologies, and national distribution centers to provide greater value to customers with the expansion of product assortments, faster delivery, and exceptional customer service.”

“TPW has enjoyed incredible growth and success over the years, but joining with BOX has been a long-term goal of mine.” said TPW President and CEO Mike Hrbacek. “I believe this partnership of TPW’s strategically located distribution centers and BOX’s wide product selection solidifies us as the leader in wholesale distribution nationwide. I look forward to creating a better business together.”

BOX Partners has been majority-owned by Charlesbank Capital Partners since December 2021. Brandon White, Charlesbank Managing Director, added, “We are delighted to support this investment and believe that combining the BOX and TPW businesses will significantly accelerate our plans to create a nationwide leader in packaging wholesale distribution.”

The combined businesses will have six distribution locations with 3M+ total square footage throughout the US, providing a larger footprint to better serve customers and enable faster delivery of a greater product assortment.

About BOX Partners, LLC

Helping YOU Sell Packaging®

BOX Partners, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a leading national wholesaler of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies. The company provides supply chain and logistics solutions to packaging distributors, office supply businesses, industrial supply companies, and e-commerce platforms. BOX offers a huge selection of products, ready to ship the same or next day, including custom-label drop-ship capabilities. BOX helps its customers sell packaging through a comprehensive marketing support program. This is all driven by a powerful technology platform and an ability to think beyond the box!

About The Packaging Wholesalers

Since its founding in 2001 by Mike Hrbacek, The Packaging Wholesalers has become a leading resource for packaging and shipping supplies to distributors across the country. The company stocks a large inventory of some of the most popular items across the corrugated boxes and mailers categories and provides some of the quickest lead times in the industry.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

