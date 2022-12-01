Submit Release
BOX Partners Opens New California Distribution Center

BOX Packaging Partners

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOX Partners, LLC a leading wholesaler of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies, announced today that it is opening a new advanced distribution center located in Rialto within the Southern California region known as the Inland Empire creating over 50 new jobs.

The state-of-the-art distribution center is the first of a planned nationwide network of facilities to open over the next several years to support BOX Partners’ customer centric strategy and strengthen its supply chain operations enabling faster delivery of more products to customers.

The new facility positions BOX Partners’ to better serve customers with advanced automated logistics operations. The distribution center offers convenient access from critical highway arteries providing efficient logistical connections for inbound deliveries of ocean freight from APAC suppliers and quick outbound deliveries of any size package to customers. The facility is expected to be operational by Spring 2023.

“BOX Partners has initiated its plan to launch a nationwide distribution network of advanced warehouses to help our customers sell packaging,” said Neil Thomas, CEO of BOX Partners. “I’m excited about the opening of the newest Southern California distribution center and believe that it will allow us to deliver more products to more customers faster, and better serve their needs.”

“As we open new facilities with advanced automation and leading-edge technology, customers across the nation will benefit from greater supply chain and logistics efficiencies strengthening our value of Helping YOU Sell Packaging®,” added Thomas.

About BOX Partners, LLC
Helping YOU Sell Packaging®
BOX Partners, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a leading national wholesaler of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies. The company provides supply chain and logistics solutions to packaging distributors, office supply businesses, industrial supply companies, and e-commerce platforms. BOX offers a vast selection of products, ready to ship the same or next day, including custom-label drop-ship capabilities. BOX helps its customers sell packaging through a comprehensive marketing support program. This is all driven by a powerful technology platform and an ability to think beyond the box!
www.boxpartners.com

