Ignite Power Acquires Mwezi's Solar Solutions Portfolio

Yariv Cohen Ignite CEO

NAIROBI, KENYA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power, a technology-first, UAE-headquartered provider of solar solutions in Africa, announced today the acquisition of Mwezi's solar solutions portfolio in Kenya. The acquisition will allow Ignite Power to expand its presence in the country, utilizing its proven suite of technologies and standard operating procedures to service Mwezi's existing portfolio and increase its impact in the region.

Mwezi, a well-known distributor of solar solutions in Kenya, has been a key player in the country's solar energy sector for several years. The company has deployed over 50,000 solar home systems across Kenya, directly impacting the lives of 250,000 people. Ignite Power's acquisition of Mwezi's portfolio is a strategic move aimed at strengthening its position in Kenya's rapidly growing solar energy market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mwezi, a truly values-driven company, to the Ignite Power family through the acquisition," said Yariv Cohen, CEO of Ignite Power. "This strategic move will enable us to leverage our expertise and experience to further expand our impact in the region, while servicing Mwezi's existing customers and providing them with access to reliable, sustainable, and affordable home electricity.”

Ignite Power's proven technologies and SOPs have made it a leading provider of solar solutions in Africa, with a strong presence in several countries across the continent. The acquisition of Mwezi's portfolio will enable Ignite to further enhance its position in Kenya's solar energy market, expanding its customer base across the country.

This acquisition follows Ignite Power's recent acquisition of Pawame Kenya, which has been a major player in Kenya's solar energy sector for several years. Ignite Power has been expanding its reach across Africa through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, replicating its proven models of operation and in-house technologies to reach extreme cost-efficiency, customer affordability, and impact at scale.

"We are thrilled to see the Mwezi solar solutions portfolio in Kenya now a part of the Ignite Power family," said Mwezi's founder and CEO, Mike Sherry. "I am confident that Ignite's expertise and experience in the solar energy sector will enable them to expand on the work that we have accomplished and continue to provide high-quality services to our customers. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on communities across Kenya."

“As we continue to grow and expand our presence in Africa, we remain committed to our mission of providing sustainable energy solutions to communities across the continent," said Cohen. "The acquisition of Mwezi's solar solutions portfolio and our recent acquisition of Pawame Kenya are just two examples of our commitment to this mission. We look forward to working with our new partners and customers to drive positive change, and create a more sustainable future for all.”