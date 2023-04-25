CLEO ICE QUEEN AND KING ILLEST HOST A-LIST DINNER PARTY
Zambian music royalty, Cleo Ice Queen, and King Illest, hosted a black-tie dinner party at The Quorum’s 7 Senses Restaurant in Lusaka, on Friday, bringing together movers and shakers from Zambia’s entertainment and business worlds to network and discuss t
Together with Johnnie Walker, rappers host dinner to discuss moving Zambia’s creative economy forward.
Investment and diversity of ownership are critical to growth in the industry and the event set a precedent in taking the pulse of Zambian culture & entertainment in this regard.”LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zambian music royalty, Cleo Ice Queen, and King Illest, hosted a black-tie dinner party at The Quorum’s 7 Senses Restaurant in Lusaka, on Friday, bringing together movers and shakers from Zambia’s entertainment and business worlds to network and discuss the future of the country’s music industry & creative economy.
— Cleo Ice Queen
The event was held in partnership with Johnnie Walker, for whom both are brand ambassadors in Zambia, and Cleo Ice Queen and King Illest’s guest list included Zambian models Mercy Mukwiza and Xarah, rapper Mic Burner, DJ Cosmo, and fashion blogger Peter My Life, amongst others.
Committed to the cultural and artistic industry across Africa, Johnnie Walker is developing a number of initiatives to create strong opportunities for interaction and development, with positive results across the continent.
“This was a great opportunity to bring like-minded friends and industry family around a dinner table to network, discuss where the culture is at and look at ways of taking Zambian music & culture to the next level. Investment and diversity of ownership are critical to growth in the industry and the event set a precedent in taking the pulse of Zambian culture & entertainment in this regard,” said Cleo.
Steady growth in the Zambian music industry has been evidenced by the diversity of artists and entrepreneurs who are challenging the popular belief that one cannot make a living in the creative arts alone.
“Although it's certainly a struggle to build on the backbone of a music industry at a time when the global economics of music are changing so rapidly, the lack of music infrastructure is only part of the story. I think that, as a nation, we are starting to make sense of ourselves in popular culture, so events such as these are important to discuss dreams, set ideas in motion and ultimately benefit the Zambian music economy,” said King Illest.
The dinner was set in elegant black and gold decor, with chef Reuben Daniels presenting an exquisite menu along with wines from Sommelier, Kagiso Monageng. Apart from the Johnnie Walker Gold highball cocktails, guests were treated to Johnnie Walker Blue at desert.
The Walkers Dinners are being held around Africa, with the intention of bringing together artists and entertainment entrepreneurs, looking to support and help develop the continent’s growing cultural economy.
“At the core of the Johnnie Walker brand is the spirit of moving forward and pushing culture forward in Africa by taking bold steps. The ‘Walker Dinners’ are gatherings of the most talented culture makers and creators from across the continent, many of whom are realizing their potential and playing their part to help grow the creative economy,” says Adrian de Wet, Marketing Manager House of Walker. “We are proud to support Zambian culture in such an important way."
