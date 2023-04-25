Public Auction 3836 Okemos Road Okemos, MI

Scan to place bid

Sealed Bid Real Estate Auction for 3836 Okemos Road Okemos, MI. House, outbuildings, 1.5 Acres, Residential Zoning.

OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Auction of 3836 Okemos Road, Okemos Michigan 48864

Mazzola and Company Real Estate announces the public auction of a prime real estate property located at 3836 Okemos Road, Okemos Michigan 48864. The property is set to go under the hammer from May 5-8, 2023 and is expected to generate significant interest among potential buyers.

Located in the heart of Okemos, this property is situated on a sizable 1.5 acre parcel of land and boasts 2111 square foot 5 bedroom 2 bath home, and 3 outbuildings including a large 2 story brick barn.That make it an ideal investment opportunity for buyers looking for a residential property. With a prime location, ample space, and endless possibilities, this property is sure to attract buyers from across the region.

"The 3836 Okemos Road property is a rare and unique opportunity to own a piece of Okemos history" said Jill Mazzola, Broker/Owner of Mazzola and Company Real Estate. "We're excited to bring this property to the auction block and anticipate a competitive bidding process among potential buyers."

This online, sealed bid auction will be open to the public. Interested buyers may bid on the property by visiting the auction website at www.3836okemosauction.com or by contacting the firm directly at (517) 246-3101. The auction is seeking the highest bidder, and the successful buyer will have the opportunity to acquire an exceptional piece of real estate in a prime location. "

To view the property attend the open house/inspection period. On either May 5 from 5-7 PM or May 7 from 1-3 PM onsite at the property. Purchaser’s are encouraged to do a full inspection on the property as the auction will sell the property in as-is condition.

About Mazzola and Company Real Estate:

Mazzola and Company Real Estate is a Okemos owned real estate and auction firm specializing in the sale of residential properties in the mid-Michigan area. With 20 years of experience and a proven track record of success, Mazzola and Company Real Estate is committed to providing its clients with exceptional service and expert guidance throughout the auction process.

For more information about the auction of 3836 Okemos Road, Okemos Michigan 48864, please visit the auction website at www.3836okemosauction.com or contact the firm at (517) 246-3101.

Contact:

Mazzola and Company Real Estate

(517) 246-3101

info@mazzolarealestate.net

www.3836okemosauction.com