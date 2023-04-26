Runecast Offers TISAX Compliance Audits and Early Access Agentless SaaS for CEE Frankfurt 2023
Runecast will exhibit at Cloud Expo Europe Frankfurt 2023, where it will showcase TISAX auditing and an early access program for new Agentless capabilities.
Runecast enables IT security teams with far greater efficiency, resulting in cost savings, operational transparency, and continuous compliance.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., provider of a leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) with AI-powered predictive analytics and remediation for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at Cloud Expo Europe Frankfurt 2023, Germany's premier cloud technology event.
— Markus Strauss, Chief Product Officer at Runecast
The two-day event will take place on May 10-11, 2023, at Messe Frankfurt, where Runecast will showcase – at Stand K010 – its newest release, Runecast 6.5.4 together with the launch of the early access program for Runecast SaaS providing Agentless vulnerability and compliance assessment for both Windows and Linux Operating Systems.
“We're excited to be part of CLOUD EXPO EUROPE FRANKFURT, which is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our innovations for on-prem to cloud security and compliance,” said Markus Strauss, Chief Product Officer at Runecast. “Our platform helps organizations to keep their environments running smoothly, so they can focus instead on core business objectives.”
Runecast's patented automation platform helps enterprises proactively identify and mitigate risks, stay secure and compliant, and significantly reduce costs. The company is demonstrating its latest release, Runecast 6.5.4, with an early access program for Runecast SaaS (Agentless) and TISAX compliance coverage for the German automotive industry.
RUNECAST SHOWCASES AGENTLESS
At the conference, Runecast will reveal its new Agentless capabilities for Windows and Linux, to make Runecast entirely Agentless, as it already provides Agentless actionable intelligence for AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, and VMware.
“Runecast SaaS marks a significant step in our journey to providing customers with unparalleled flexibility and deployment ease,” said Mr. Strauss. “Adding agentless monitoring for Windows and Linux workloads not only reduces complexity and cost but also increases the speed and agility by which customers can monitor workloads with Runecast.”
The deeper insights into Windows and Linux environments enable organizations to identify and mitigate potential risks before they cause outages or breaches. Runecast's customers already report between 75-90% time savings in the areas of troubleshooting, upgrade planning, and the ability to achieve, maintain and verify security and compliance.
RUNECAST PUTS TISAX COMPLIANCE ON AUTOPILOT
Companies in the automotive supply chain seeking help in automating TISAX assessments and compliance can also now turn to Runecast. Its built-in audits and proactive discovery and prioritization of vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and non-compliances with security standards and vendor best practices provide a comprehensive solution for compliance automation.
Runecast's platform also includes built-in audits for compliance with other security standards, such as BSI IT-Grundschutz, CIS Benchmarks, GDPR, ISO 27001 and NIST, for on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. This makes it an all-in-one solution for organizations seeking to automate their compliance checks and ensure a high level of security across their complex infrastructure.
“Our German customers include the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Helmholtz Zentrum für Materialien und Energie GmbH and, for example, large enterprises in the pharmaceutical and aeronautical software industries,” said Mr. Strauss. “So we are glad to help improve the security posture of companies also in the automotive industry.”
With TISAX coverage, Runecast's platform can help automotive companies ensure a high level of information security across their supply chain, increasing the effectiveness of their compliance process while minimizing the time and resources required.
Notably, built-in audits against known exploited vulnerabilities (via the CISA KEV catalog, for which Runecast is recommended by CISA) are a key ingredient in prioritizing remediation efforts based on risk, which helps security teams prioritize newly discovered vulnerabilities.
RESULTS THAT MATTER
Runecast's predictive analytics software is trusted by enterprises worldwide, including major banks, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. By leveraging machine learning and natural language processing, Runecast helps its customers to improve security, avoid downtime, and reduce costs in their cloud environments.
"Runecast enables IT security teams with far greater efficiency, resulting in cost savings, operational transparency, and continuous compliance," said Mr. Strauss. "Our real-time analysis and remediation priority recommendations help organizations stay ahead of potential security threats and maintain compliance with industry standards."
Journalists, analysts, and others are invited to visit Runecast at Stand K010 to learn more about what Runecast can do for proactive vulnerability management, security and compliance. Runecast's experts will be on hand to provide demos and answer questions on how to achieve better performance and efficiency in their complex environments.
