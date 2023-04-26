TAP Financial Partners Client Hires Firm to Expedite FDA Clearance Process

Advanced Medical Device Technologies is a development stage company re-imagining critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies. TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. TAP IDEA is the edge venture capital firms bring to larger companies at a fraction of the cost.

Advanced Medical Device Technologies has hired Veranex to assist it with the commercialization of and FDA clearance for its Advanced Fluid Warming device.

Capital raises like the one for Advanced Medical Device Technologies, secured through our sophisticated investor network, demonstrate the collective power of TAP IDEA.” — Bob Press, TAP Financial Partners founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Medical Device Technologies , Inc., which recently completed a multimillion-dollar equity raise through the TAP IDEA platform, is now taking the next step in its evolution. The Newport Beach, California-based company, which re-imagines critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, has hired Veranex to assist it with completing commercialization of its Advanced Fluid Warming device and securing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its device. The product accurately controls the temperature variation of fluids being infused into a body completely contamination free.Moving its device into the commercial stage, which would come after FDA clearance is received, would enable the company to access a $100 billion global marketplace, according to Ronald Buschur, chairman and CEO of Advanced Medical Device Technologies. The company had previously retained TAP Financial Partners to complete the financing that helped it retain Veranex, a company known for helping expedite product commercialization and assist with the FDA process.TAP IDEA (Investor Direct Equity Access) is a capital-raising platform affiliated with TAP Financial Partners in collaboration with Donald Securities. It provides access to advisory services, bridge loans, sophisticated crowd-funding, and a network of individual and corporate investors interested in funding small and medium-sized businesses. TAP’s financial professionals worked with Advanced Medical’s C-level executives to review opportunities, provide strategic counsel, and ultimately facilitate the private placement of capital that best met the company’s needs.“Our relationship with Ronald and his company goes back a long way and we’re thrilled to have helped them advance their business agenda,” said Bob Press, founder of TAP Financial Partners. “Capital raises like theirs, secured through our sophisticated investor network, demonstrate the collective power of TAP IDEA.”Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held, Delaware corporation, located in Newport Beach, California. AMDT’s devices and technology are designed for use in healthcare and other vertical markets.More information can be found at http://www.AdvancedMDT.com # # #TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Its financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.TAP Financial Partners and TAP IDEA ( www.tap-idea.com ) are not registered with FINRA or the SEC as broker-dealers under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Any regulated activity shall be executed through registered broker dealers.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.

TAP IDEA matches businesses seeking capital with investors vetted through the TAP ecosystem.