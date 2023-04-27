InjureFree and Mississippi Soccer Association Announce Strategic Sport Safety Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- InjureFree, a leading provider of sports safety technology for youth sports organizations, and the Mississippi Soccer Association (MSA), the governing body for soccer in the state of Mississippi, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the safety of youth soccer players across the state.
Under this partnership, InjureFree will provide its cutting-edge technology platform to the MSA, enabling the organization to collect and analyze injury data and develop targeted injury prevention and management strategies. The partnership will also involve the development of the first-ever healthcare plan for youth athletes, which will provide comprehensive insurance coverage for injuries sustained on the field and unlimited access to Upswing Health’s Virtual Athletic Trainer Program.
"We are excited to partner with the Mississippi State Soccer Association to promote the safety and well-being of youth soccer players across the state," said Charlie Wund, CEO of InjureFree. "Our technology platform enables the MSA to monitor and improve the sport safety strategy across the state. Additionally, our Youth Sports Healthcare Bundle for athletes ensures any child can have access to an athletic trainer while reducing the financial burden for their family, regardless of if parents have primary insurance coverage.”
The healthcare plan developed by InjureFree and the MSA will cover medical expenses related to injuries sustained at any time for any reason. The plan is available to all registered players in the MSSA and any other child in the family and is administered by MetLife. The plan provides coverage for medical expenses, including doctor visits, hospital stays, surgeries, and rehabilitation.
"We are proud to partner with InjureFree to provide our athletes with the best possible healthcare coverage," said Chris Bentley, Executive Director of the Mississippi Soccer Association. “Well-being is an important part of our G.R.O.W. 2026 strategic planning. We believe this healthcare plan and InjureFree's technology platform will help us create a safer playing environment for our young athletes and enhance their enjoyment."
The InjureFree platform has been implemented in a number of youth sports organizations across the country and has been proven to reduce the incidence of injuries as part of a proactive risk management strategy. The platform provides real-time injury reporting, allows for immediate communication between coaches, parents, and healthcare providers, and provides data-driven insights for injury prevention and claims management.
The partnership between InjureFree and the Mississippi Soccer Association is a significant step forward in promoting the safety of youth soccer players across the state. With InjureFree's technology platform and the first-ever healthcare plan for youth athletes, the MSA is leading the way in ensuring that the well-being of young athletes is a top priority.
For more information about InjureFree, visit their website at www.injurefree.com. For more information about the Mississippi Soccer Association, visit their website at www.mssoccer.org.
About InjureFree
InjureFree was designed to be a sports safety solution for organizations working to improve athlete care and is focused on providing stakeholders and caregivers a risk management technology tool for the future. In use at youth sports, high school, college, and pro levels, InjureFree provides secure communication and creates a real-time virtual “connected care eco-system” between all caregivers. The resulting data is centralized for administrators through an interactive dashboard to improve health outcomes within their populations while reducing insurance claim liability. Visit www.InjureFree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree can help your active community.
About Upswing Health
Upswing Health is a virtual sports medicine clinic offering immediate and affordable Orthopedic care to injured athletes. Upswing Health has both Certified Athletic Trainers and Orthopedic Physician Specialists on call and provides expedited visits with an in-network surgical specialist if needed. Our Certified Athletic Trainers will create personalized rehabilitation programs specific to your child's injury and accompany them throughout their recovery.
