Prism Digital to redesign the website and corporate branding for MTC Technologies

Prism Digital to restructure and develop the website and brochure

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A pioneer in the emerging enterprise technology space, MTC Technologies, hired Prism Digital, a Dubai-based full-service digital marketing e-commerce website development company, to redesign and revamp the mobile-first website for its intelligent furniture division.

Prism has created a mobile-friendly website for MTC on WordPress to remodel and develop where the main category products are highlighted along with the sub-category products with images, USPs, and features details, and a downloadable brochure option. Moreover, Prism is also tasked to design its corporate and sales brochures with a new look and feel.

Built on the React and Laravel frameworks, the website is built for mobile and acts as a progressive web application (PWA). It is designed for mobile-based traffic and helps convert visitors into customers through an integrated lead generation funnel built into the website.

Commenting on their partnership with Prism Digital, Mohammad Wahab, Managing Director of MTC Technologies, said, “We are a 25-year-old brand and have been working with Prism since the last decade on various design and web projects. They were the ideal agency to work with for our rebranding and website project, as their work till now has been stellar. Lovetto and his team are the leading e-commerce website developer in the UAE who understand the needs of our customers and that of the industry, and we value his contribution to our global expansion ambitions over the years.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital, commented, “MTC Technologies has been a client of Prism for the last 15 years, and they are known for its visually compelling design and innovative solutions. This is why it fills us with immense pride to rebrand and enhance their digital presence in content, design, and branding for the Global expansion of MTC Technologies.”

MTC Technologies' bespoke eCommerce website design project has been created to offer a seamless and informative user experience. Specializing in creating mobile digital experiences, Prism Digital has also ensured that the website works as a click funnel, driving and converting leads in an automated manner. Prism is also redesigning its entire product catalogue, corporate brochures, and rebranding for the furniture division. Once the site goes live, Prism Digital will also manage its SEO, Social media, and digital marketing across 25 countries.

About Prism:

Prism Digital is an award-winning website design company in Dubai, UAE offering E-Commerce Web Design Services. The agency specializes in building React JS & Laravel-based responsive website design websites. It has launched and managed multiple websites for leading e-commerce and retail companies such as Jumeirah Group, Aldar, Kizad, Hilton Group, IFFCO Group, Pigeon Arabia, EMIRIUM, Rite, Lansinoh, Nurj Bridal, STORY Hospitality, and more. Prism Digital provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to increase e-commerce sales. Being a preferred Facebook partner agency gives the agency the knowledge and expertise to drive tailored lead-generation strategies using SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies. Prism Digital is committed to connecting consumers and brands through innovative digital marketing and adverting solutions. Learn more about Prism Digital, an ecommerce web developer and Dubai Website Design company at https://www.prism-me.com/