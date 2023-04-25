Maverick Payments Named ISO of the Year at ETA Transact 2023 Star Awards

Maverick Payments has been named the ISO of the Year at the ETA Star Awards. The awards show is presented on the first evening of ETA Transact.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maverick Payments has been named the ISO of the Year at the ETA Star Awards. The awards show is presented on the first evening of ETA Transact, the largest payments industry professional association annual trade show.

“Maverick is beyond honored to be recognized by the Electronic Transactions Association and our industry peers,” said Alan Griefer, CEO of Maverick Payments. “The experience, passion, and commitment our team brings to work every day is the reason why we have grown and achieved so much over the past few years.”

“Technology and unparalleled support are at the core of everything we do,” added Benjamin Griefer, COO. “By building a tech-forward dashboard and platform designed to empower resellers, Maverick’s merchants and partners engage consumers with a modern, frictionless payment experience. Maverick’s white labeled dashboard and API stack coupled with our wide range of acceptable merchant types and value add tools provides an all-in-one payments solution for agents, ISOs, and ISVs looking to seamlessly embed payments.”

Benjamin Griefer, COO of Maverick Payments was also recognized as one of ETA’s 40 under 40 extraordinary payments executives by fellow ETA members.

“ETA sets the bar high for establishing excellence within the payments industry,” Benjamin adds. “Their commitment to education, ethics, and advocacy foster new opportunities for growth and leadership for members at every stage of their careers. We’ve been proud to work with ETA and develop the next generation of payments leadership via the Certified Payments Professional (CPP) program.”

About Maverick Payments

Since 2000, Maverick has worked with thousands of merchants and partners providing white-glove support and industry-leading payment processing services.

A full-service processor, all operations are handled internally, including partner and merchant support, underwriting and onboarding, risk, and compliance monitoring.

With an industry-leading dashboard, feature-rich, and both merchant and partner-facing, Maverick makes it easy to scale in a frictionless manner while providing immense value-added features and service. Easily implemented payment processing services oﬀered to business clients that are technology-enabled, lucrative, and an overall win-win for everyone. From our proprietary payment gateway, ACH processing, and acquiring our solution is a complete all-in-one solution from a user experience and API perspective.

Privately held, family-owned, and operated, Maverick is nimble, forward-thinking, and competitive when compared to the larger players in the space. Full-service coupled with our industry-leading technology designed to grow your business.

For more information, visit maverickpayments.com

Press Inquiries: Jessica Reinhardt, Creative Director