AACUC and Co-Founding Partners Launch Generation Boost Financial Capability and Generational Wealth Building Initiative

Initiative Launches During Financial Literacy Month

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renée Sattiewhite, President & CEO of the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) announced today a major strategic initiative known as Generation Boost, focused on building financial capability and generational wealth. This initiative will primarily serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) African-Americans, with a focus on enhancing the wealth building knowledge base and proactive decision-making skills for young adults ages 18 to 34. Please visit www.generationboost.org for additional information.

Generation Boost co-founders include GreenPath Financial Wellness and the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality® at The American College of Financial Services. Through a collective impact model catalyzing numerous additional community-based program partners, the Generation Boost wealth building initiative will:

- Amplify evidenced-based financial capability programs serving students, young adults, and LMI families

- Increase access to financial coaches and financial advisors with a track record of serving LMI families

- Promote access to beneficial products and services that build a secure financial future and retirement

- Create an understanding of generational wealth and how Black families can shift their trajectory

- Support learning communities that build financial capability for youth and young adults

- Elevate fintech platforms that support healthy financial behaviors through gamification, rewards, etc.

- Highlight successful examples of wealth creation by African-American households through ordinary means such as home ownership and small-dollar stock marketing investing

Sattiewhite said, “This is my dream team. We selected GreenPath Financial Wellness as a strategic partner because of their extensive track record serving credit unions and other community-based financial institutions, and in delivering 1-on-1 financial coaching to LMI clients. Additionally, we selected the partnership with the American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality® because of their strong commitment to narrowing the racial wealth gap and promoting economic opportunity through community-focused solutions.”

GreenPath President & CEO, Kristen Holt said, “Our team at GreenPath is committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and access in financial education and counseling. We understand that serving people aged 18 to 34 is truly essential to provide the right foundation for financial empowerment. GreenPath has also invested heavily in addressing the specific barriers faced by the Black community. We are delighted to provide our extensive resources and expertise in support of the Generation Boost initiative. Every step towards inclusion, diversity, equity and access will lead to a better world for all.”

Karim Hill, Executive Director of the Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality® said, “We are excited to join with the African-American Credit Union Coalition to amplify the work that the Center and The College are doing with both HBCU students and financial professionals, and to continue to apply our groundbreaking research findings on Black women and wealth building on a broader scale. Generation Boost is a very scalable collective impact opportunity, and we are pleased to collaborate with like-minded mission-driven organizations.”

###

About the African-American Credit Union Coalition

The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community. We are a 501c3 non-profit organization of professionals and volunteers in the credit union industry. Over the years, AACUC has grown and is ever changing to meet the needs of the dynamic credit union community which it serves. AACUC has adopted the 8th Cooperative Principle and encourages all credit union and affiliated organizations to adopt it as well. AACUC has also created the Commitment to Change: Credit Unions Unite Against Racism Initiative and it has gained great momentum within the credit union industry. For more information, visit: www.aacuc.org or follow us on social media at: Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, Twitter.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a trusted national nonprofit with more than 60 years of partnering with Americans to build financial health and resiliency. We empower people to make financial choices that support their goals. Our NFCC-certified counselors provide options to manage credit card debt, student loans and homeownership. We have partnered with over 500 credit unions, banks, and employers providing financial education and debt counseling services for members, customers, and employees. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, we have branch offices throughout the United States. We deliver licensed services online, by phone, and in person. GreenPath is a HUD-certified housing counseling agency with counselors that have passed an extensive HUD certification exam. We are also a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC). Call us at 833-320-0195 or for more information visit: www.greenpath.org. For our licensing disclosures, visit www.greenpath.com/licensing-disclosure/

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Our faculty and Centers of Excellence are comprised of thought leaders whose insights help shape the financial services profession. The American College Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality® is committed to narrowing the wealth gap and promoting economic justice with collective, community-focused solutions that last. Learn more at Equality.theamericancollege.edu.