The Chatbot Revolution: Ethan Putterman Discusses the Role of AI in Tutoring

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethan Andrew Putterman is an experienced education consultant in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After three decades in academia, he is now focused on helping students navigate the education system. Critically, he believes that AI and its future platforms will alter the tutoring business in ways that will benefit and personalize students’ experience. When asked where the idea for his educational tech company, SkyLake Tutors, he states
"The idea for my company came from my decades of experience as an educator where I worked one-on-one with students. During those interactions, I was made aware of the aspects of their lives that were unmet within the university. Often, their experiences in the classroom were not the experiences they had in high school. They may have been an A student in high school, but then they get to university and their grades drop dramatically. The saddest thing is when you have someone who is highly qualified and talented, but they're underserved by the process, so they end up getting into a school that isn't right for them or that's below their capabilities."
Ethan Putterman started both Aventura Tutors and SkyLake Tutors to help students achieve their full potential by enrolling in some of the country's leading institutions. Believing that everyone should have equal access to education, Mr. Putterman guides individuals through the application process to ensure they meet the necessary requirements. Of this, recent advancements in technology can play an essential role and he recommends finding a tutoring company that can serve as a mentor to those just starting out.
"One of the strategies that has helped me is listening to those who have succeeded at merging tech platforms with secondary education today. I've met with a lot of consultants and entrepreneurs who have been very generous with their time and sharing their stories. This has been very helpful because these are people who have been where I am, so they're able to point and guide me. I've taken that and been generous and open with my time and stories as well."
According to Ethan Putterman, this strategy is vital to students’ success at AventuraTutors and SkyLake Tutors broadly
"Finding the right tutor is key to any successful tutoring experience. This is an incontrovertible verity of education today. It's important to find someone who is knowledgeable in the subject matter and can connect with the student on a personal level. This will help the student feel more comfortable and confident in their ability to learn and succeed."
Putterman explained that AI-based tutoring systems can be used to provide personalized instruction to students. By using AI to analyze a student’s performance, the system can tailor the instruction to the student’s individual needs. This allows the student to receive instruction that is tailored to their specific learning style and needs.
Ethan Putterman believes the potential for AI-based tutoring systems will provide a more engaging learning experience. By using AI to analyze a student’s performance, systems such as OpenAI, Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard can provide feedback and guidance that is tailored to the student’s individual needs. Although the technology is not there yet, it is just a matter of months, rather than years, before AI will allow students to receive instruction that is tailored to their specific learning style and needs.
ChatGPT is an AI-based tutoring system that Putterman believes can provide a more personalized learning experience for students. The system uses natural language processing and machine learning to provide personalized instruction to students. Putterman believes that this system can provide a more engaging learning experience for students.
About Ethan Andrew Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a recognized leader in his field, Ethan holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Colorado at Boulder, a master's degree in political theory from the London School of Economics, and a masters and Ph.D in political science from the University of Chicago.
After three decades as a professor, Ethan Andrew Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate inefficiencies that exist when it comes to the university admissions process. Currently working as an independent education consultant in Miami, he takes pride in helping students navigate the system. An expert on the relationship between technology and education, he is the owner of TheCollegeKing.Com and AventuraTutors.Com.
