INDUSTRIALIZED CONSTRUCTION SOLUTIONS ACQUIRES PROJECT FROG

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Steele, President & CEO of Industrialized Construction Solutions Inc. (ICS), in partnership with Drew Buechley, CEO of Project Frog Inc., announce the acquisition of the Building Solutions Division of Project Frog.
With 17 years of innovation and experience within the Industrialized Construction industry, Project Frog developed custom multi-site building offerings delivered nationally. Project Frog pioneered the adoption of off-site construction methodologies and techniques throughout the nation, specializing in the Education, Healthcare, and Retail markets, delivering quality projects efficiently and with the scale to meet their clients' growing demands and time-to-market needs.
“I’m excited for the team and the industry to carry forward the legacy and institutional knowledge of Project Frog with the added horsepower of the new ICS offering. The macro trends of shrinking skilled labor, hemorrhaging costs, and expanded schedules strongly support the need for industrialized construction more than ever before. I look forward with great anticipation to working with this brilliant team as a board member and having a front-row seat to world-class innovation that will significantly improve the industry. As ICS moves forward in construction, Project Frog will continue focusing on AEC software and LED lighting with its remaining business units, KitConnect and LANTANA LED” – Drew Buechley
Pairing the off-site innovations and manufacturing network of Project Frog with ICS's technology and engineering services creates the perfect combination of products and services to expand the legacy of pioneering the Industrialized Construction landscape.
“We are excited most for what the blending of building products, services, and technology brings to the entire IC ecosystem. The adoption of modern methods of construction is rapidly accelerating globally. The development of new technologies, machines, tooling, and product advancement is opening the door for all stakeholders to benefit equally. ICS is now firmly planted at the center of the industry and has the products and services to deliver value throughout the project lifecycle. This acquisition is a game changer for the construction industry and ultimately the continued adoption of IC throughout the world.” – Jason Steele
About Industrialized Construction Solutions, Inc (ICS)
Industrialized Construction Solutions, Inc (a Delaware Company) headquartered in Bentonville, AR specializes in delivering Industrialized Construction products and services to a wide range of clients. ICS develops and leverages proprietary technologies to streamline nationwide project design, engineering, manufacturing, and delivery. To learn more about ICS, please visit www.ICS-BUILD.com. Request information at mailto:info@ics-build.com.
