Over 4 Million Funding Secured Via Fundmypitch in the Past 30 Days, with 125% Community Growth

The platform has showcased 32 active projects, raising a combined £23,595,000, with £4,502,000 already secured by startups listed on the platform.

We are thrilled to see that our efforts are paying off, and we look forward to continuing to support our community of entrepreneurs and investors” — Steven Mooney, Fundmypitch Co-Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundmypitch, the UK-based platform that connects investors with startups seeking funds, has achieved significant growth and results in the past 30 days. The platform has showcased 32 active projects, raising a combined £23,595,000, with £4,502,000 already secured by startups listed on the platform.

Furthermore, Fundmypitch has experienced a staggering 125% growth in its community in just the last 30 days. This growth is a testament to the platform's commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its users.

"We are overjoyed to see such incredible growth and results on our platform," said Steven Mooney, Fundmypitch founder and CEO. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a platform that connects startups with investors and provides a seamless and secure experience for all users. We are thrilled to see that our efforts are paying off, and we look forward to continuing to support our community of entrepreneurs and investors."

The team at Fundmypitch is thrilled to have achieved such impressive results in such a short period. The platform has proven to be a valuable tool for startups seeking funding and investors looking for promising investment opportunities.

Furthermore, Fundmypitch is excited to announce an upcoming release that includes significant changes and enhancements to the platform. These changes are designed to provide an even better experience for users and help startups and investors connect more easily and efficiently.

The Fundmypitch team is committed to continuing to innovate and improve the platform to provide the best possible service and support to its users, startup founders and investors alike.

About Fundmypitch

Fundmypitch is a London-based fundraising platform to connect companies seeking capital with investors seeking investments. Learn more: https://fundmypitch.com

