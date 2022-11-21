Start-up Investment Network Fundmypitch Garners First Registrations After Web Summit 2022 Launch

fundmypitch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stepping into the business space and the media's spotlight with its launch at Web Summit, Fundmypitch joins the UK Business Angels Association (UKBAA) and begins to gain traction amongst start-up founders, with tech companies being the first joiners.

Fundmypitch, the innovative network joining start-ups and investors, has gained significant traction since its launch at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon. Less than two weeks after the big event, the company became part of the UKBAA, the national trade association for angel and early-stage investment.

Representing over 650 members, the association is a not-for-profit organisation, including angel investment groups, individual investors, early-stage venture capitalists, equity investment platforms, family offices, and more.

“I’m thrilled to take Fundmypitch to new heights. Joining UKBAA is a crucial milestone for us as a company, not only in terms of ‘new business’ but also vision. Joining hands with like-minded start-up founders and investment seekers places us front and centre in the business arena,” said Steven Mooney, Fundmypitch CEO.

Entering the business scene with its best foot forward at Web Summit 2022, Fundmypitch already counts the first start-up pitches. Tech companies, some of which also made their first appearance at the Lisbon event, are now populating the investment network’s website.

Some of the names making up Fundmypitch’s start-up heterogeneous ecosystem include Dillai Tech, a mobile-first fintech; Etcho, an investment impact network; Zario, a digital well-being coach, PrecisionEHR.ai, an electronic health records company; CocoRio, a platform for creative childcare experiences; Oxcee, an all-in-one platform for students who need assistance both before and during their time studying abroad, and more.

“I’m very excited to see our efforts are paying off. Web Summit brought us the first start-up signups. These are all promising projects worthy of attention. However, if I were to single out one which proposes a revolutionary approach to investment impact analysis is Etcho, perhaps because our visions are quite similar,” Mr Mooney added.

Founded in mid-2019, Etcho is an ambitious fintech firm that adds the sustainability factor into investment impact analysis. Placing social responsibility, environmental health, and investments on the same level, Etcho seeks to build a compelling “product suite that empowers everyone to understand the impact of their investments through data-driven solutions,” according to Liall Medina and Charlie French, Etcho Co-founders.

Valuated at £4 million, the company is in its seed stage. Enjoying good traction with their “conscious companion” mobile app, cluing investors about the impact of their stock investment portfolios, Etcho founders decided to step into the B2B space by targeting the advisory and investment sectors.

Touching an untapped area that no investment firm or fintech has ventured into, Etcho comes with a unique value proposition and is already enjoying “good traction,” the founders said. More information about Etcho’s project is available at https://fundmypitch.com/pitches/10218790.

About Fundmypitch

Fundmypitch is a London-based social investment platform that connects investors with investment-ready companies seeking funds to kickstart their ventures.

