Ethicstream Announces $5 Million Financing Deal with Catch Capital

— Jeff Wareham, CEO of Catch Capital Partners
GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethicstream Inc. ("Ethicstream" or the “Company"), a Greenwich-based climate finance and technology company, announced today that it has signed a deal with Catch Capital Partners (“Catch”) in which Catch will invest $5 million into the Company to advance the Company’s mission to support sustainability officers and developers of premium carbon offset projects.
Carbon markets have grown dramatically over the past few years with prices tripling from 2021 to 2022 according to ING. Bloomberg recently projected carbon prices will grow 50X by 2050.
"We are thrilled to have the support of Catch Capital as we continue to build Ethicstream into a leading player in the carbon market," said Joshua Soloway, Ethicstream CEO. "This investment accelerates our growth as we expand our team and support the development of exciting projects like CarbonEthic’s flagship Dene K’eh Kusan project."
The Company recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated Regulation A offering following the qualification of the Company’s registration statement by the Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Regulation A (“Reg A”) offerings enable private companies to raise up to $75 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A allows companies to offer shares directly to the general public – not just to accredited investors. In its registration statement, Ethicstream disclosed that it intends to raise $10 million.
Mr. Soloway noted that “with Catch Capital’s $5 million investment, Ethicstream is already more than halfway to our $10 million fundraising target. It is not often that one witnesses the creation of a new commodity – let alone has an opportunity to invest in that commodity before prices take off. We are pleased to partner with Catch in offering this opportunity to both institutional investors and individual investors."
Jeff Wareham, CEO of Catch, commented "Ethicstream presents an extremely exciting opportunity for Catch and our partners. Management is experienced, credible and capable. The Company’s relationship with CarbonEthic gives outstanding access to high quality carbon credits, which are in short supply. Ethicstream is well-positioned to become a dominant player in the rapidly expanding carbon market."
The Company is offering its shares to individual investors through a state of the art platform that enables investors to invest securely and directly in the Ethicstream Reg A Offering by visiting www.ethicstream.co.
Efficient Capital for Project Developers
Ethicstream provides efficient capital to developers of top-tier carbon offset projects by entering into structured purchase agreements in which Ethicstream purchases premium carbon credits at discounts of up to 30%, enabling the Company to sell those credits at a profit to companies that seek to offset their emissions. To ensure the highest quality credits for its clients, Ethicstream only finances projects that pass through a stringent vetting process. Ethicstream’s business model provides project developers with the financing to develop their projects successfully without giving up equity or jeopardizing their project with excess debt.
The Company recently announced that it had entered into a letter of intent (“LOI”) with CarbonEthic Group (“CarbonEthic”) to acquire 10% of the carbon credits produced from CarbonEthic’s flagship KDI project at a discount of up to 30%. The project is expected to produce up to 16 million credits beginning in 2024 while providing significant community benefits to CarbonEthic’s indigenous partners, who receive the majority of the profits from CarbonEthic’s projects. CarbonEthic’s project is currently considered one of the largest forest-based carbon offset projects in the Western Hemisphere.
Brent Tolmie, CEO of CarbonEthic stated, “our nature based projects are redefining what forest improvement and conservation looks like. We’re moving past performative ESG to authentic change where companies partner in the long term success of the land. Our indigenous partners and leading data driven processes help us build transformative carbon offsets. Our partnership with Ethicstream just makes sense – their commitment to providing efficient capital and distribution to corporates who are redefining sustainable development fits with our ethos and commitment to offset transformation.
Partnering with Leading Brands to Fight Climate Change
Ethicstream strives to offer an end-to-end solution for sustainability professionals, ESG officers, and brands looking for both compliance market credits and voluntary offsets on leading registries such as Verra VCS, American Carbon Registry (“ACR”), Climate Action Reserve, and Gold Standard. By providing turnkey consultation and offset acquisition, as well as technology to enable clients to track results and share their impact, Ethicstream offers clients a clear snapshot of their credits’ performance, so that they can demonstrate their commitment to their sustainability goals.
Mr. Soloway concluded, “we are mission-driven to make the ESG officers' role easier and more effective than ever. When it comes to sustainability, leading brands aren’t just checking a box and moving on. They want proof they can stand behind and results they can rely on. We’re stepping up to deliver that by delivering credits they can trust and technology to validate performance.”
Investment Information Package Available
Those interested in investing and learning more about Ethicstream are invited to visit the official Offering Page at: www.ethicstream.co
About Ethicstream Inc.
Ethicstream provides an end-to-end solution for companies looking for both compliance credits and voluntary credits. By providing turnkey consultation and offset acquisition, among other services, Ethicstream provides clients with a clear path to net zero. By delivering at scale for global businesses, Ethicstream clients acquire a reliable stream of risk-free credits that they can trust.
Corporate Website: www.ethicstream.io
Invest Website: www.ethicstream.co
About CarbonEthic Holdings Inc.
With nearly 100 years of forestry and ecology experience between us, we have the skills and knowledge to help the climate change for the better. At CarbonEthic, we consider ourselves a large-scale gardener with the goal of keeping the lungs of the planet healthy. We create digital twins out of millions of hectares of woodlands, and we use that data to create carbon offsets. We then sell those credits to program partners (traditionally known as "big emitters") – offset their carbon – then partner with indigenous communities to protect and manage the land.
Website: www.carbonethic.io
About Catch Capital
Catch Capital Partners is an active investor in businesses that address the growing demand for resources that are vital to the energy transition as the global community advances toward net zero goals. Catch targets investments that resolve critical resource supply constraints while offering long-term, sustainable returns.
